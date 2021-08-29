Of all the Native American villages that dotted the upper Mississippi River shoreline about 280 years ago, the one located in the area of present-day Dubuque stood apart.
Johnathan Buffalo said the reason was the locally sourced mineral resource that eventually attracted White settlement to the tri-state area.
“The village at Dubuque was called the Catfish Creek Village,” said Buffalo, historic preservation director with the Meskwaki Nation. “In some ways, it was a typical village, set up with a plaza, but lead is what made it unique. Typically in the winter, our villages were broken up into smaller family groups to go to winter camps. They would go inward from the rivers like the Maquoketa, Cedar and Iowa and go camp on creeks.
“Dubuque was unique because there was always someone at the village because mining was not seasonal. In the winter, some people stayed to mine the lead.”
Drawn to the region for its river access, towering bluffs and productive soils, Indigenous peoples have lived in this area of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin for at least 11,000 years, according to researchers. This story explores the inhabitants of the Dubuque area until the arrival of Julien Dubuque.
“This area has a long history of settlement,” Buffalo said. “For thousands of years, many people have lived in the area — different tribal groups.”
Native peoples began entering the area as the glaciers of the ice age retreated, and waves of tribal groups would arrive, displace their predecessors and consolidate their positions, only to have the process repeat itself for hundreds of years — until the advent of White settlement.
“There are probably 30,000 archeological sites in Iowa and probably as many again yet to find, so we have a rich archaeological history in Iowa,” said John Doershuk, Iowa’s state archaeologist.
Artifacts at archaeological sites suggest patterns of migration and the behavior of the people who once populated the area.
“What exactly motivated these people is something we’d like to learn more about,” Doershuk said.
The earliest inhabitants of the tri-state area left little, if any, historical records to mark their residency, complicating the study of their lives and culture.
“When you just work from preserved archaeological remains, it’s a challenge,” Doershuk said.
‘A GIGANTIC, SACRED LANDSCAPE’
Historians refer to the years from 500 B.C. to about 1000 A.D. as the Woodland Period. Early Woodland settlements in the tri-state area were small and occupied on a seasonal basis by people who survived on fishing and hunting the area’s birds and game. Trade among groups of people increased during the Middle Woodland Period, roughly from 100 B.C. to 300 A.D. Tools of this period include corner-notched spear points and thin blades.
By the Late Woodland Period, from 300 to 1000 A.D., the people who inhabited this region left lasting evidence of their presence — carefully constructed earthen mounds.
“That’s a shift from earlier times,” Doershuk said. “In earlier times, there was not as much emphasis or investment in these types of activities.”
Effigy Mounds National Monument, straddling the border of Allamakee and Clayton counties, preserves more than 200 prehistoric mounds built by Native Americans.
Jim Nepstad, the superintendent of the Effigy Mounds site, said many of the motivations of the mound-building peoples remain a mystery.
“The longer I have worked at Effigy Mounds, the less I think I know about the people who constructed the earthworks here,” he said. “During the 10 years I have been here, we have shifted from explaining many aspects of the mounds and the people who constructed them, to admitting that there is much we simply do not know.”
Archeology can provide glimpses of aspects of life, such as diet and material things.
“But some of the bigger questions — like why the mounds were constructed where they were, and what their meaning might be — are tied to less visible aspects of the culture that created them.”
Nepstad said discussions with tribal authorities can reveal some aspects of the mound builders’ motivations.
“I have grown to appreciate the mysteries that remain, and I feel that is a part of the magic of this place,” he said. “Instead of having everything neatly explained to them, visitors are free to wander the grounds of this park and ponder potential meanings on their own.”
From Effigy Mounds south to the Dubuque area, earthen structures shaped like animals and birds dot ridges on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Philip Millhouse, of McFarland, Wis., is an archeologist who serves as Midwest regional director for The Archaeological Conservancy. He grew up in Galena, Ill., and has studied the tri-state-area’s burial mounds since his youth.
“If you look, there are burial mounds all over, up and down the river,” he said. “It is like a gigantic, sacred landscape.”
Millhouse has spent decades studying mounds in Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, located south of Galena.
“Casper Bluff is one of my favorite places. I have a long affiliation with that site,” he said. “The mound group is large. It originally covered a mile of those bluffs. Most of the mounds were probably constructed between 600 to 1000 A.D.”
Millhouse points to the continued existence of the mounds as evidence of their relatively complicated construction.
“These mounds are still standing, even after deforestation and cow trampling,” he said. “People will see bumps of dirt and think it is a simple thing, but there is good evidence that there was substantial landscaping to prepare for some of these bigger mounds,”
Other notable examples of Native American mounds include those found at Gramercy Park in East Dubuque, Ill., and at Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve, located north of Dubuque.
“There are certain areas that have really dense concentrations of mounds,” Millhouse said. “They’re all tied to each other as one sacred landscape.”
Nepstad said the significance of the mound shapes and the purpose for each individual mound — beyond burial of the dead — continues to elude modern historians.
“Some (mounds) exhibit tantalizing hints at purposes beyond human burial, but currently, it is all within the realm of speculation – at least for us,” he said.
Historians think that the local mound builders lived in dispersed groups for much of the year in interior areas, then converged on the Mississippi River valley to take advantage of hunting and fishing opportunities. Archaeological studies of the dwelling sites of mound-building peoples of the area indicate there was fish and shellfish collection and nut harvesting.
An agricultural revolution soon would broaden the diets and change the lives of the area’s Indigenous peoples.
‘OBJECT OF THE GAME WAS TO SURVIVE WINTER’
Hunting, fishing, trapping, and gathering plants and nuts provided the area’s earliest inhabitants with food for thousands of years.
“The object of the game was to survive winter,” Buffalo said. “We lived in the Midwest, where it gets pretty arctic. Traditionally, if you didn’t have enough food (stored for) the winter, you could starve.”
Spear points found in the tri-state area provide a clue to an early Indigenous hunter’s tools of the trade.
“One misconception is that there were bows and arrows used in the area,” said Mark Wagner, an educator and conservationist who retired in 2017 after spending 14 years as the education director at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. “Most of the Native Americans around here used spear throwers and atlatls (for hunting).”
An atlatl was a stick used to propel a spear or dart.
Wagner said big “arrowheads” found in the tri-state area are too large to have actually served as arrowheads and instead were dart points used by the people who used spear throwers and atlatls.
“There is good archaeological evidence that hunting groups would travel to the far west –- they may have traveled from your area to western Iowa or even Nebraska to hunt bison seasonally and bring back dried, choice cuts of meat and bones for tools,” Doershuk said.
THE ’THREE SISTERS’ ARRIVE
Archaeological finds in the area point to a lifestyle change among Indigenous peoples during a time of transition about 1,000 years ago.
“There are traces of some small settlements in the general vicinity of Effigy Mounds, and some of them do suggest a shift towards at least some agricultural practices during later stages of mound construction in this area,” Nepstad said.
Doershuk said archaeologists have discovered signs of increasing use of domesticated plants as the Late Woodland Period neared its conclusion.
“At first, they were using local varieties of seed plants, such as pigweed and goosefoot, a type of cereal crop, and an annual grass called little barley,” Doershuk said. “These were things that were growing naturally but could do a little better with human interaction. Decade by decade and century by century, more tribal groups became more invested in these things.”
A group of people called the Oneota lived in the area by 1000 A.D.
“The Oneota pattern of life became the dominant one in your area,” Doershuk said. “We are pretty confident that the Oneota were the ancestors of the (tribes that include) the Ioway, Winnebago and the Ho-Chunk in Wisconsin.”
The Oneota are thought to have introduced plant species to the area that had been domesticated elsewhere.
“These are the folks who introduced corn and beans,” Doershuk said.
Along with squash, corn and beans formed the so-called “three sisters” — the food staples of Native Americans for hundreds of years.
“Around 1000 A.D, corn began to play a significant role in these people’s diets,” Doershuk said. “The Oneota villages tended to have big storage pits because they had to grow enough produce to sustain people during the winter.”
Principal sources of meat for the Oneota people included bison, deer and elk, with many varieties of birds and fish.
“They were still hunting and gathering what was around their villages. That was their ‘grocery store,’” Doershuk said.
By 1200 to 1400 A.D, village life in the area began to reflect the growing significance of crop farming.
“We see larger aggregates of people all across Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin,” Doershuk said. “Hundreds of people were living together for most of the year.”
LOCAL CULTURES EVOLVE
Nepstad conceptualizes the shift from mound-building to Oneota to subsequent tribal groups as an evolution.
“I don’t think the people who built the mounds went anywhere — at least not until they were displaced and ultimately removed by European settlers,” he said. “Cultures merely shift. We don’t build monumental cathedrals much anymore these days, but that doesn’t mean the cathedral builders all moved away.”
Doershuk said the Ioway tribe — the state of Iowa’s namesake — emerged after the Oneota culture.
Ioway women often were tasked with farming, while men were responsible for hunting and toolmaking.
The Ioway adapted to the area’s harsh winters. Archaeologists have determined that the Ioway’s winter homes were elongated ovals covered in bark and mats of woven cattails. Residents set fireplaces in the center of their homes.
Eventually, new items would appear in Ioway households and communities at large. The Ioway were living in the Dubuque area when the first Europeans — French and English fur traders — visited the region in the 1600s. Jesuit priest the Rev. Jacques Marquette and fur trader Louis Joliet traveled south on the Mississippi River in 1673.
“The Ioway were known historically as traders,” Doershuk said. “Once Europeans arrived on the east coast, there were ripple effects in this area. We started to see items such as glass beads.”
Beads and other items weren’t the only things swapped as European explorers entered the region.
“European diseases had a tremendous impact,” Doershuk said.
Wagner said European explorers contributed to a decimation of Indigenous people because of the diseases that they carried.
“When first explorers came, they brought smallpox and other diseases,” Wagner said.
Native Americans introduced to these foreign diseases soon were overcome.
“By the time Marquette and Joliet came, they rarely saw many Native Americans,” Wagner said. “They were amazed that they didn’t see more people, and that was probably due to smallpox.”
‘LAST TRIBAL GROUP IN THE AREA’
The Meskwaki peoples arrived in the tri-state area around 1735.
“Historically, we were the last tribal group in the area,” Buffalo said. “Of the Fox and Sac peoples, we’re the Fox part.”
The Meskwaki arrived from the east.
“When we lived there (in the Dubuque area), we had just come down from Wisconsin,” Buffalo said. “We had been through a war with the French. At first, we went into the interior (of Iowa) — the French pushed us to the west side of the Des Moines River.”
Buffalo said the French eventually allowed the Meskwaki to settle in the territories west of the Mississippi River.
“Gradually, we went onto the west bank of the Mississippi to make our villages,” he said. “The Sac Nation always lived in big villages. We lived in smaller villages. We farmed, hunted and gathered.”
The French defeat by Britain in the 1760s and the subsequent Treaty of Paris in 1763 ceded the area of Louisiana west of the Mississippi — including what would become Iowa — to Spain, a transfer of jurisdiction represented in two of the “five flags” synonymous with Dubuque history.
The change in jurisdiction also enabled Meskwaki to expand.
“Rock Island (Ill.) was the center of our lands, and the main villages were at Davenport (Iowa) and Rock Island,” Buffalo said. “We had permanent villages from Prairie du Chien (Wis.) to St. Louis, and the Dubuque area was one of those villages. Eventually, we left Prairie du Chien, and Dubuque was our most northern village.”
The Meskwaki used Dubuque as a center of lead mining and traded lead ore with English and French traders for other items.
“Lead was a highly valued commodity,” Buffalo said.
French-Canadian Julien Dubuque entered the area in 1785. Several years later, he secured mining rights from the Meskwaki and the Spanish, who had European dominion over the area.
Control of Dubuque’s mines shifted briefly back to France in 1800, then to the United States in 1803, following the Louisiana Purchase. Dubuque died in 1810, and the Meskwaki continued to mine with the support of the U.S. government until 1830.
“White miners started coming in, and that’s how come they chased us off,” Buffalo said. “It was in 1833 that we abandoned that village in Dubuque and moved south.”