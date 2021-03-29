A woman testified today that she had a contentious relationship with the man that her husband fatally shot last July in Dubuque.
Vanessa Ellison separated from Curtis R. Smothers Jr. in 2015, after an abusive encounter. Smothers was the father of Vanessa Ellison’s oldest child.
“We had some words with each other,” Vanessa Ellison said during her testimony. “He pulled me down while I held my baby. He started hitting me.”
Police were called to respond to that incident, Vanessa Ellison said. She separated from Smothers after the incident and met Deonte WB Ellison, 26, now her husband, the following year.
On July 2, Deonte Ellison fatally shot Smothers on Loras Boulevard. Vanessa Ellison's testimony today came on the fourth day of his first-degree murder trial in the Dubuque County Court house.
Defense attorneys Ben Bartels and Natalia Blaskovich don’t dispute that Ellison fatally shot Smothers but contend that the act was done in self-defense.
While testifying today, Vanessa Ellison said she only had sporadic contact with Smothers after their 2015 separation but that the encounters often were contentious.
Deonte Ellison’s sister, Daphne Ellison, testified earlier this morning. She told the jury that Smothers acted aggressively when he encountered her brother immediately prior to the shooting on July 2.
“Smothers came up behind Deonte aggressively -- talking crazy,” Daphne Ellison testified.
She admitted during her testimony that she didn’t share all of the details of the July 2 fatal encounter with Dubuque police because she didn’t entirely trust investigators.
“I didn’t feel comfortable speaking with (the investigator),” Daphne Ellison said during her testimony.
She said she was questioned by investigators at the scene of the shooting for less than 10 minutes.
Prosecutors rested their case earlier in the morning after lengthy testimony by Dr. Dennis Klein, the Iowa state medical examiner.
Klein’s testimony walked the jury through the details of Smothers' autopsy, which was performed July 4 in Ankeny, Iowa.
Klein said his examination documented characteristics of Smothers’ wounds, including a bullet entrance wound on his left chest and the corresponding exit wound near the right collarbone, also on the front of the body.
“There were only two wounds,” Klein said.
However, Klein said an internal examination revealed injuries to Smothers’ left lung, heart and right lung.
Klein’s examination also revealed a bullet fragment that remained within Smothers’ right chest.
“With the amount of damage to the heart, I don’t think that would have been a survivable injury,” Klein said.
Klein said toxicology tests on Smothers’ body revealed the presence of marijuana in his system. During cross-examination questioning by Blaskovich, Klein testified that the amount of the drug in Smothers’ system could have affected his behavior on July 2 at the time of the shooting.
Testimony by Vanessa Ellison is expected to resume after today's lunch break.