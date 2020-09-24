MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two candidates vying for a seat on the Jackson Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night discussed a range of issues, including the county jail and a proposed campground project.
District 1 Supervisor Mike Steines, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Sandy Knockel-Strub spoke during a candidate forum held by Jackson County Farm Bureau ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
About 100 people attended the event at Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Steines said he hopes to continue the positive work done by the county board. He has been on the board since 2017.
“It takes a lot of teamwork to do what we have done,” Steines said. “We have reduced our expenses the last three years running.”
Knockel-Strub said she believes the county supervisors could do more to improve rural infrastructure and protect the natural environment.
“I’m really not here to be judgmental of what my opponent has done or not done,” she said. “I’m here because I think we can do better, and I think we can do more.”
Both candidates were asked if they supported the Prairie Creek Campground project, a multimillion-dollar proposal to develop a campground complex just outside of Maquoketa. County supervisors previously turned down requests to assist in funding the project.
Steines said he believes the campground would benefit the county and he supports its creation, but he does not want to risk the cost of its construction falling on county taxpayers.
“I’m not at the point yet that I’m ready to put the Jackson County taxpayer on as a co-signer on the loan,” he said.
Knockel-Strub said she fully supports the project and believes that it should be funded.
“I feel it could be self-sustaining,” she said. “I do believe it would be great for Jackson County to open and expand what we already have there.”
The candidates also were asked about constructing a new county jail. Multiple proposals put to county voters have come up short in recent years.
Knockel-Strub said she wants to examine the project further to see if there are other avenues for funding.
“I would probably need to see the budget and what we are looking at for funds,” she said. “It is something that I am continuing to research.”
Steines stressed that he and the other county supervisors are continuing to work toward another jail vote in March.
“We have been researching this for two years plus,” Steines said.
The candidates were asked about constructing a new courthouse as well, considering the current building is more than 60 years old. Both said such a project could wait.