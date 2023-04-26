Hempstead High School students Kyle Duehr and Nickey Morris were all smiles Tuesday.
They had each landed a job.
Duehr and Morris participated in a career signing day ceremony held at the Dubuque school, with both signing on to work for Portzen Construction as carpenters through the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
Morris, a senior, will begin working at the company after he graduates in May, while Duehr, a junior, will begin work this summer and continue with a paid internship at the company next school year.
Both said the guarantee of paid work in a field in which they are interested was everything they were looking for.
“I got interested in it during construction class,” Morris said. “It’s work that I like, and now I am going to get paid for it.”
Duehr and Morris securing work in a field of interest before graduation is among the kinds of experiences Dubuque Community Schools — and other districts in the area — are trying to replicate for their students.
Often in partnership with local businesses, schools are working to give students on-site workplace experience and hopefully connect them with businesses that could serve as their future employers.
“We’re working continuously to engage our students with more employers,” said David Moeller, career and technical education curriculum coordinator for Dubuque Community Schools. “It’s about connecting students with businesses and raising their awareness of what options do exist.”
Moeller said the district has worked for years to help students determine what careers they might be interested in and provide them with experiences to see what jobs are right for them.
More recently, the Dubuque district has put more effort into partnering with local businesses to provide students with job shadowing or internships for specific fields.
“One of my highest goals is to get students into those experiences,” Moeller said. “That is the main focus of growth.”
The school district in 2021 announced the launch of its VERTEX Initiative, which aims to guide students in discovering future career interests during their time in school.
Moeller said teachers actively engage students about potential career paths starting in middle school. Once they get to high school, they have the opportunity to take classes exploring fields of interest, such as welding, construction, banking and marketing.
From there, students are given opportunities to participate in work-based learning and school-to-work programs, giving them real-world workplace experiences with local businesses.
“We want to ensure that all students have the opportunity to go out into the workforce while they are still in high school,” Moeller said.
Other schools have made similar efforts to connect their students with local businesses.
Katie Lenart, college and career readiness coordinator at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said 80% of the school’s current senior class already has taken advantage of an internship opportunity.
The school partners with numerous local businesses to help students get workplace experience before they graduate and help them network for potential future job opportunities.
Lenart said the experiences also are designed to help students determine what career path is right for them before they graduate from high school.
“We feel it’s a great way to let students try on a career,” Lenart said. “It allows them to dive in and see if they like this or is it something they are not really excited about.”
At Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, students also are given opportunities to explore careers.
Principal Jacob Feldmann said about 60 to 80 students per year intern or receive mentoring from local businesses. He said local businesses often ask to take on more students than the school has available.
“We have businesses saying that we need somebody, but I just don’t have enough,” Feldmann said. “It’s a very popular program.”
For local businesses, the opportunity to connect early with potential future employees has proven valuable.
Derek Duehr, business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said a shortage of construction workers throughout the country gives employers even more reason to try to recruit students early.
“It’s about showing them that they don’t have to go to college and can still have a great career,” Duehr said. “They can have good benefits and good pay, and they can get a free education.”
