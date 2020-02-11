GALENA, Ill — Just days after helping hire a new superintendent, the president of Galena’s school board resigned over the weekend.
Chuck Korte submitted his one-sentence resignation letter to the district on Friday, effective the following day, according to a press release issued by the district. He had served on the board since 2011 and was re-elected in April. His current term would have expired in April 2023, according to a release.
His resignation letter did not provide an explanation for the move, and messages left Monday seeking comment were not returned.
Last Tuesday night, Galena school board members voted to hire Tim Vincent, director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb school district, as the district’s next superintendent. He is scheduled to start July 1.
Vincent is a 1998 graduate of Galena High School who helped the school to the 1997 Illinois Class 1A state football title. That team was coached by Korte.
State law requires school board members to fill the vacant seat within 45 days of receiving a resignation. Officials will accept applications until noon March 6 so the position can be filled by March 23, according to the district.
The person selected to take Korte’s seat on the board will hold the position until April 2021, when the seat will go up for election for an unexpired 2-year term.
Applicants must be at least 18, registered to vote and have lived in the district at least one year. Cover letters and resumes can be sent to Galena USD #120 District Office, 1206 N. Franklin St., Galena IL 61036.