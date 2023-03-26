When Robert Zeromski first downloaded TikTok a little over two years ago, he just wanted to make one viral video.
The Dubuque mechanic saw some clips from the video-sharing platform on his friend’s phone, and he had a feeling he could attract some attention by making short videos about cars and repairs. His first video gained 100,000 views, further boosting that confidence.
Zeromski, 28, now sports 601,000 followers on TikTok, 252,000 on Facebook and another 110,000 on Instagram under some form of the handle @robthemechanic and is working to transition to creating online content full time.
Recommended for you
“I always said if I just got one video to blow up, then I’ll be done with it,” he said. “Then I got a couple viral videos and learned I could get paid for it, and that’s when I started getting serious. … Now, I probably have at least one viral video a week.”
Zeromski is among content creators in the area who have found ways to grow their online presence for personal and professional use. While some have found ways to make those online followings profitable, others just do it for fun and to connect with people.
Area creators have carved out various niches, creating content about topics such as fashion, farming or motherhood to attract dedicated audiences. While approaches to growing those followings are similarly varied, authenticity is a common factor contributing to local residents’ online success.
“Consumers are a lot more inquisitive now about the businesses and people they buy from and listen to, and social media has allowed for that engagement,” said Sean Murphy, managing partner of Dubuque-based marketing and design firm Gigantic Design Co. “... But it has to be real. It has to be authentic.”
The rise of social media
University of Wisconsin-Platteville communications professor Robert Snyder contends that social media under its most basic definition has been practiced for centuries, as people long have used media as a means of forming social connections.
But the more modern form of online social media, Snyder said, can be traced back to AOL, a web portal and online service provider that grew in popularity in the 1990s by offering instant messaging, message boards and more. Since then, a plethora of other platforms has popped up to meet online users’ social networking demands.
“What I’ve seen from today’s students is this idea of, ‘OK, Facebook is for my big sister or big brother. (Video streaming platform) Twitch is mine. Twitter is mine,’” Snyder said. “In a sense, whatever is newest, that’s what (the youngest generation) considers ‘their’ platform.”
This gives online content creators several options. They can choose to focus on a single platform such as Instagram or TikTok or choose to post content across multiple platforms, which takes more time but can mean a larger combined audience with more money-making potential.
Carolyn Arentson, 27, of Dubuque, sees her largest following on her online blog, My Chic Obsession, but she also has grown a 50,000-follower base on Instagram. People follow her for her classic, Parisian-style fashion content. She uses other sites such as Pinterest, TikTok and Facebook, too, to varied success.
Her posts include examples of simple, timeless outfits with plenty of stripes or neutral tones, as well as some insider hints about how to build the best outfit. A recent post laid out a full outfit for followers and prompted them to answer in the comments with which shoes best would match the ensemble.
“I’ve been able to grow my business and reach a different audience because even though I’m reaching the same type of people, I am reaching different people at the same time because not everyone who reads blogs watches videos and not everyone who watches videos uses Instagram,” Arentson said. “There are different people on each platform.”
But while social media sites provide equal opportunity for users to create and post content, they do not guarantee equal attention or popularity. On YouTube, around 30% of the videos posted get 90% of the views. On Twitch, the average livestream has 28 viewers.
Snyder said this means people hoping to grow their audiences online have had to find unique ways of attracting and retaining audiences to overcome the “communications tsunami” that threatens to overwhelm online users.
“Being successful on social media is not easy,” Snyder said. “Half the battle now is just getting people’s attention because there’s so much out there.”
Finding a niche
One way area influencers have carved out online followings is by catering their content toward niche audiences looking for content on specific or hyper-specific topics.
While the potential audience base is smaller for niche topics, there is typically less competition for those viewers because of the decreased likelihood another content creator will specialize their content in the same way. Niche audiences also tend to be more loyal to the creators they follow since they have fewer options.
“Niche things and very specific things do very well on social media, especially if you want to extend outside of your regional area (for followers),” said Murphy. “If you have a product or an idea where you think, ‘Like-minded people might enjoy this,’ then they’ll tend to find you.”
Ryan Kuster, 29, of Potosi, Wis., creates farming and rural living content for his YouTube account, “How Farms Work,” which has accrued more than 300,000 followers since he started it in 2012. The account includes how-tos, music videos and video-blog style content for farmers.
“Farmers have been lagging behind with the internet, so there’s a whole new market there that’s come in with the expansion of fiber optic and internet access for video streaming,” Kuster said. “I think I was just in the right place at the right time with the right idea.”
Kuster said he originally aimed his content at people unfamiliar with rural life, but he since has shifted his focus after completing viewer surveys that showed around 80% of his subscribers are farmers.
In addition to traditional farming content, Kuster occasionally posts about his life on the farm, such as one music video announcing his engagement that drew 181,000 views. He said this likely contributes to the average age of his audience — 24 to 30 — because his viewers are at similar places in their lives.
Collaborations between niche creators also can bolster follower counts. Zeromski and his girlfriend, Ellen Merfeld, 26, of Dubuque, both create automotive content and have collaborated several times in TikTok videos or posted two perspectives of the same situation to increase engagement.
Merfeld, 26, creates content about motorcycles for her TikTok account, @eldiggitydawg, which has nearly 40,000 followers. In addition to videos of her out on the road, she also makes videos showing off her bikes and certain parts.
Even when they are not collaborating, Zeromski will offer tips and tricks on videos to help Merfeld grow her audience.
“He’s kind of shown me what grabs people’s attention and what gets you time on people’s feeds,” Merfeld said. “It’s kind of satisfying being able to create something and then have (followers’) feedback come in just like that.”
An authentic approach
Another key to growing an online following is to remain as authentic as possible, Snyder said, whether posting on a personal or professional account.
Snyder pointed to a large makeup content creator on TikTok who recently received pushback for using false eyelashes without telling viewers, making it seem like her mascara worked better than it actually did.
While it might seem like a small thing, the backlash was swift.
“The negative pushback was what caught fire, but it’s not the kind of fire you want to cook hotdogs over, it’s the kind of fire you need to stamp out,” Snyder said. “Authenticity matters to people who tune into this stuff.”
Many area creators attribute their success to the authentic approach they take to their online content, giving viewers a glimpse into their everyday lives instead of the more polished content found in traditional advertising or online marketing.
Lauren Peterson, 39, of Dubuque, reads and reviews books for her 24,000 followers on her Instagram account @girlsgoalsandgongshows. She also creates short videos, called reels, chronicling her life as a mother of three.
Peterson’s reels often are humorous quick takes on the “misadventures of motherhood.” One recent video shows the struggles of trying to get kids ready when she is in a hurry, racking up over 27,000 views. An older video about the plight of getting all the Christmas presents wrapped in time racked up 10 million views.
Peterson said she thinks the videos have seen such success because they allow people to feel OK about not having everything under control all the time and to find humor in everyday situations.
“I really do think that people want to connect and connect authentically knowing that it’s OK to be a little weird,” Peterson said. “I want people to come to my account and be able to think, ‘Oh thank God, I’m not alone.’”
Austin Scott, 23, of Galena, Ill., has taken a similar approach to his TikTok account, @austinscotttt, which has around 957,000 followers. Scott posts a variety of content on his page, but a lot of his videos have to do with running his business, The Neighborhood Trading Co., on Galena’s Main Street.
“I’m really big into transparency in retail … so people can understand what supporting a small business really means,” Scott said. “It’s been about showing what isn’t really shown in retail very often, and that’s the behind-the-scenes work.”
Scott said he has been taking a step back from constant content creation but previously found success with store tours and videos where he unboxes new merchandise. Some of his most popular content was about how frequently people shoplifted from the store, showing him going through security footage to find the culprit.
He said he hoped those videos would help people understand that stealing is “more than just a price tag” and can have a real impact on small-business owners.
Monetizing audiences
Online content creation also has offered some people in the area an economic opportunity, though their success is varied.
Each social media platform compensates content creators differently, meaning a smaller following on one account can actually be more profitable than a larger following on a different platform.
Kuster said he considered his “How Farms Work” YouTube account to be a “full-time job on top of farming” but that the monetary payout has made it worth it. Until recently, he saw more annual revenue from the videos than he did from the farm itself.
Zeromski said he has cut back significantly on working at a local mechanic shop with plans to soon transition into online content creation full time. From Facebook alone, he said, he usually sees $3,000 to $4,000 a month, but in December he brought in $11,500 after a particular video blew up and got 54 million views.
“Each platform pays separately,” he explained. “Facebook is pretty good, … but TikTok doesn’t pay (very well). I actually got monetized on YouTube (in early March), so that’ll start coming in too.”
Online creators also can receive free goods, trips and other incentives aside from direct payments.
Arentson works full time on My Chic Obsession, which is her main source of income. But she also has worked with sponsors to go on free cruises and to events such as New York Fashion Week, which she then writes about on her blog or posts about on social media.
Peterson receives free advance copies of books from publishing houses to review and has been able to connect directly with some of her favorite authors. While she gets a little extra cash from her account, she mostly does it for fun and to connect with others.
“The return for me has really been in getting those early copies of books, being able to write a review or curate relationships with authors and with the whole ‘Bookstagram’ community,” she said. “Just finding a group of really book-crazy people like myself has been really cool.”
Double-edged sword
Despite the social and monetary payoffs, large followings also can be a double-edged sword.
Local creators said fluctuating follower counts, views and likes can have a negative effect on mental health, as it can amp up pressure to put out more content or constantly cater to the audience. It also can be easy to scroll endlessly through comments, some of which might be rude or critical.
Scott said he decided to take a step back from posting as frequently after he noticed the impact on his mental health of seeing which videos performed well and which didn’t. Now, his focus is on posting videos he has fun making without as much focus on seeking higher likes or views.
Arentson said she treats her social media management as just another item on her checklist. She sets a time limit on her app usage to ensure efficiency, going in to answer a few messages or write a post for the day.
“It helps to just treat it as more of a task to do and then once you accomplish that task, you can move on with your day instead of just keeping yourself glued to your phone 24/7,” she said.
Online viewers can be critical of content they disagree with, and creators can’t always control who will see their content and how those viewers will respond. Jokes might not land, or someone might disagree with the creator’s method or technique.
Kuster said that means content creators need to develop a “thick skin” when it comes to their online presence. While it might be tempting to argue with commenters who disagree, he said sometimes the best choice is to just ignore the critical comments.
“When you post something online, it’s like a little bird on your shoulder. There’s always someone who’s going to chirp in, whether it’s good or bad,” Kuster said. “… Just don’t take it too seriously, because it’s all in good fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.