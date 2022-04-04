PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library will host a plant swap Saturday, April 23.

Beginning April 21, the library will accept plant donations, including any healthy, pest-free plants, seed packets or bulbs. Plants should be labeled with any care instructions.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, area residents are invited to come and take home plants. Participants do not need to bring a plant in order to take a plant home.

