Senior High School construction
Construction on a $34 million renovation continues at Senior High School in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

When students return to Dubuque Senior High School today, they will be greeted by several newly renovated areas in the athletic and theater departments.

The completed construction is part of an ongoing $34 million renovation at the school, which remains on schedule for final completion before the start of the 2024 school year, according to Greg Lewis, project manager and architectural designer with Straka Johnson Architects.

