When students return to Dubuque Senior High School today, they will be greeted by several newly renovated areas in the athletic and theater departments.
The completed construction is part of an ongoing $34 million renovation at the school, which remains on schedule for final completion before the start of the 2024 school year, according to Greg Lewis, project manager and architectural designer with Straka Johnson Architects.
The work at Senior is among many projects wrapping up at area school districts as a new academic year gets underway.
Dubuque schools improvements
Lewis said a new performance physical education space and wrestling room, along with a theater support area that includes dressing rooms and storage space for choral acoustic shells and a piano, will be ready at Senior for the start of school. Renovations to the auditorium are slated for completion in January.
“I think the students and faculty are going to be really surprised and pleased with how that turns out,” Lewis said of the auditorium.
Other aspects of the project that will be completed within several weeks of the start of the school year include renovations to a men’s locker room and band and orchestra rooms. Work also is wrapping up in Nora Gymnasium, where crews installed new seats on the balcony and floor levels, as well as new handrails, six new basketball hoops and new heating and cooling systems.
“The locker room and the gym will be done just in time for fall sports,” Lewis said.
Dubuque district officials also wrapped up a mechanical replacement project in their central kitchen and updated several spaces in elementary schools to welcome students from Fulton Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Mark Fassbinder, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds, said crews used existing space to create three classrooms at Prescott Elementary School and to create office spaces at Audubon Elementary School.
“Additionally, with the opening of the Dubuque Online School, we had to create spaces for those online teachers as well,” Fassbinder said.
Crews have been working to turn a Thomas Jefferson Middle School classroom into offices for the teachers in the district’s new online school, along with a conference room for them. That work will not be completed until September, so staff will begin their school year working out of Fulton.
Other districts
Other area districts are also in the midst of or putting the finishing touches on major renovation projects.
Holy Family Catholic Schools and Church of the Resurrection officials are finishing work on a new $8.6 million Resurrection Elementary School campus, a three-story building that replaced a wing of the old school.
In Galena, Ill., work is about 30% complete on an $18 million project to transform Galena Middle School into a campus for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. District officials broke ground on the project this summer, and it is scheduled to be completed by fall 2023.
“All the general contractors and subcontractors have done a phenomenal job of working around all the things that go into student scheduling and movement of students and teachers,” Superintendent Tim Vincent said.
Crews also continue work on a middle school addition at Stockton (Ill.) High School, which is slated for completion in April 2023. Superintendent James Bunting wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that work completed this summer included a new roof on the high school and construction of a concession stand in the cafeteria commons area.
Tri-State Christian School, in Asbury, Iowa, continues to renovate its new campus at the former Skate Country building, 5630 Saratoga Road. The school bought the facility last year, and officials plan to use it as an elementary school, while its current campus at 5025 Saratoga will serve secondary students.
Principal Amy Rush wrote in an email that the first phase of renovations at the new campus, including a gym and three classrooms, is nearly complete. The second phase will include an additional eight classrooms and office space, and the school will “occupy the space full time” beginning in fall 2023.
Other area school district projects include:
- Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville: constructed a new greenhouse.
- Bellevue, Iowa: installed a wall on the stage in the elementary school gym to minimize noise between gym and music classes.
- Darlington, Wis.: expanded elementary/middle school cafeteria, remodeled high school locker rooms, added epoxy flooring to several high school classrooms.
- Fennimore, Wis.: remodeled middle and high school locker rooms.
- Lancaster, Wis.: added air-conditioning to middle school.
- Maquoketa Valley, Iowa: replaced exterior doors to increase security at Johnston Elementary in Hopkinton.
- Marquette Catholic Schools, Bellevue: refloored hallways and first-floor classrooms at the elementary school, redesigned middle and high school entrances to promote safety.
- Platteville, Wis.: replaced windows at middle school.
- River Ridge, Ill.: replaced carpet in library.
- Shullsburg, Wis.: enclosed part of a hallway for custodial storage, removed a bathroom to enlarge the weight room, constructed a reading nook in a hallway.
St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, Dyersville: updated third floor classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.