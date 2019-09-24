Authorities on Monday said a Dubuque man who passed away while in law enforcement custody in May died from “methamphetamine intoxication” and that his death was accidental.
But his family continues to argue that he was not given proper medical care after his arrest.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reported on Monday afternoon that it had received final autopsy results for Alex E. Billmeyer, 29, who died May 26. He had been arrested earlier that day on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing, as well as a warrant charging escape.
Authorities said Billmeyer was booked into the county jail in Dubuque at about 4 p.m. Just more than an hour later, deputies in the jail noticed that he had become unresponsive. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Billmeyer’s mother, Carmen Billmeyer, and other family members continue to protest his death, saying he did not receive proper medical care while he was in custody.
Carmen Billmeyer told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that she and her daughter requested medical help for him from Dubuque police officers, who refused to provide it at the scene. She also said sheriff’s department deputies ignored screams of distress from her son while in custody.
Reached at home Monday night, Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said he could not comment on Carmen Billmeyer’s assertions or Alex Billmeyer’s condition at the time of his arrest without reviewing departmental records, which he did not have readily available.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the department “provided adequate care while he was with us here, and it was an unfortunate event.”
“Outside of that, we can’t comment more … due to the possibility of potential litigation,” he said.
Carmen Billmeyer told the TH that she was in the process of hiring a lawyer and intended to file a lawsuit.
“They didn’t give him the drugs, but they didn’t give him the medical help,” she said of law enforcement. “He needed it. I knew it. My daughter knew it. Half the people standing there knew it.”
Billmeyer added, “I hold the police department responsible … along with the people that gave him the (methamphetamine).”
Kennedy told the TH that “all of the substance” Alex Billmeyer consumed was taken prior to his arrest and that deputies called for an ambulance once Billmeyer was found in his cell unresponsive. Kennedy said deputies performed “life-saving measures” while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
“He had been in the cell about an hour and a half. Deputies were checking on him regularly,” Kennedy said.
Carmen Billmeyer disputes that, saying her son had not been monitored for an hour or more before he was found unresponsive.
“If they had given him medical help when he was screaming in the jail cell, he still might be here,” she said.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation into the incident continues.