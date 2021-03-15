PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Five candidates are competing for three seats on the Platteville School Board during the spring election April 6.
Incumbents Katrina Hecimovic, Colleen McCabe and Vikki Peterson face challengers Jessica Brogley and Jen Kasper following a dynamic year in the district, where racial justice and the COVID-19 pandemic emerged at the forefront of school leaders’ concerns.
During the summer, the board entrusted the school superintendent with the ability to make reopening decisions, but several members continued to object to holding face-to-face instruction. Board members narrowly voted to hold fall sports.
Following the vaccination of the majority of staff, full-time face-to-face instruction for all grade levels will resume April 6, but students can continue to attend classes virtually.
School board candidates, who will serve three-year terms if elected, described their priorities for office.
Vikki Peterson (incumbent)
Age: 41
Profession: Biology lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Relevant experience: School board member since June 2017, Platteville PTO member and Platteville Police and Fire Commission member.
Peterson feels it is her responsibility to be an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.
She praised administrators’ decision to create three part-time diversity curriculum coach positions and said the district could benefit from the expertise of a director.
“I feel like we are at a point in history where we need to make bold strokes,” Peterson said. “We need to go above and beyond.”
Although she disagreed with the board’s decision to strip itself of decision-making power concerning the reopening of schools, she believes district administrators and teachers have done “an amazing job.”
“I do believe that is why we’ve had the limited number of cases and pivoting (to virtual instruction) that we’ve had,” Peterson said.
Jen Kasper
Age: 48
Profession: Sales manager at QueenB Radio.
Relevant experience: Event planner with QueenB Radio, former Platteville Common Council member and former Platteville Regional Chamber board member.
Kasper decided to seek office after she observed that members of the public had little sway in whether the district returned to in-person instruction during the pandemic.
She disagreed with those board members who opposed reopening.
“I felt they weren’t really looking at what was happening right here in our area,” Kasper said. “Kids learn the best when they are in the classroom.”
Kasper also hopes to maintain the district’s contract with the Platteville Police department to employ an armed community resource officer in school buildings.
The officer is responsible for overseeing crisis mitigation, safety education, relationship building and student referrals to juvenile authorities. His hiring proved thorny following the killing of George Floyd, an African American, by a White police officer.
Kasper believes it would be valuable to strengthen the district’s relationship with the department, with particular attention to offering students drug resistance education.
Colleen McCabe (incumbent)
Age: 60
Profession: Wisconsin Technical College System provost and vice president.
Relevant experience: Platteville School Board member since 2015, former K-12 educator and athletics coach, former UW-P professor and former health literacy consultant to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
McCabe hopes to continue her service on the board at a time when K-12 education assesses its future in a post-pandemic landscape.
“I’m really looking at the reimagining of what K-12 education can be,” she said.
Educators have found that some students thrive while learning remotely, and McCabe sees room for the development of virtual academies.
She views herself on the board as one who seeks consensus and a middle ground.
McCabe hopes to see the district work to strengthen reading across grade levels as part of its efforts to promote equity.
Jessica Brogley
Age: 44
Profession: Educational technology lecturer at UW-P and communications specialist.
Relevant experience: Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association board member, Cornelia Badgers 4-H Club co-leader, Platteville Dairy Days board member and Grant County Dairy Promoters volunteer.
Brogley said she will advocate for agricultural education in schools.
“A little piece of me is worried that we don’t have the next group of future farmers,” she said.
Brogley also hopes to encourage the use of southwest Wisconsin as a living classroom, exposing students to the unique historical, agricultural and ecological resources of the Driftless region, including subject-matter experts in local communities.
She believes the district did an “excellent job” keeping students safe throughout the pandemic.
“Hopefully this also — for all school districts — prioritizes supporting educational technology,” Brogley said.
Katrina Hecimovic (incumbent)
Age: 38
Profession: Civil engineer overseeing capital projects at UW-P.
Relevant experience: Platteville School Board member since 2018.
Hecimovic said she would like to continue to assist the district as it strengthens connections with local colleges through dual-credit courses and expands its diversity and inclusion initiatives.
“We’ve taken huge steps forward this year, and we needed to,” she said of the latter.
Hecimovic said although board members disagreed with the district’s plan for reopening schools, the board shares a desire to provide a safe educational experience and to maintain the well-being of youth, families and staff.
“It’s one of those years that no decision has been 100% right,” she said. “I think this community deserves people on the board that are in everyone’s corner, that are rooting for the teachers and want all students to move forward.”