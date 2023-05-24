Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Regional Humane Society will mark 122 years in operation with an event next month.
The organization is hosting a birthday bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the humane society, 4242 Chavenelle Road, according to an online announcement.
The event will include carnival games and prizes, food trucks, birthday cake, bounce houses, a pet-supply sale and animals.
Instead of an admission fee, organizers suggest guests bring a donation of either money or needed supplies. A list of supplies sought by the organization can be found online at bit.ly/42OLKOR.
