Local officials are keeping an eye on health and nutrition as data indicates that youth obesity rates remain high.
More than 1 in 6 youth ages 10 to 17 in Iowa and Illinois are obese, according to data compiled recently by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The data, collected in 2019 and 2020, indicates that 16.9% of youth in Iowa and 17.4% of youth in Illinois are obese. The states’ obesity rates rank as the 18th and 16th highest in the nation, respectively.
In Wisconsin, 14.6% of children ages 10 to 17 are obese, giving the state a ranking of 32nd in the nation.
Data compiled locally indicates that obesity isn’t just a state issue.
According to the 2019-2021 Dubuque County Community Health Needs Assessment and Health Improvement Plan, 42% of Dubuque County residents are overweight and 24% are physically inactive.
The plan includes goals such as supporting local food initiatives and wellness programs with the intention of decreasing the number of individuals who are overweight and helping prevent chronic disease.
Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert said nutrition is one of the factors causing obesity.
“In our fast-paced world right now, people tend to just grab food and go,” she said.
Lambert said fewer families seem to be sitting down together for regular meals at home and take-out options can be high in calories and low in nutritional value.
Lambert said physical activity is another factor.
“Some areas have parks where neighborhood kids could go, and there’s certain parts, even in Dubuque County, where that’s not always available,” she said.
Lambert said local efforts to combat obesity can be seen in an increase in dietitians locally in the past few years and the formation of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council in 2018.
Brittany Demezier is the food systems program coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County. She said education also can play a role in improving nutrition.
“A lot of the projects extension likes to do connect kids or adults with the people who produce their food,” she said.
Extension programs include farm-to-school offerings. Demezier said that when kids learn about where food comes from, they often make healthier food choices and are more willing to try fruits and vegetables.
“Having an understanding of where your food comes from gives you an appreciation for what you’re eating,” she said.
It is still unclear what impact the pandemic might have on local obesity rates.
Many children spent time away from school, where meals meet nutritional standards. Similarly, stress and anxiety are factors that can impact health, Lambert said.
“We know that there’s a lot of factors in place that we haven’t had in the past,” she said.
Officials from the Grant County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill., health departments did not respond to requests for comment.