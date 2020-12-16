Multiple local school districts will benefit from state funding aimed at preparing teachers to offer computer science instruction.
Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools are each receiving Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards, Iowa Department of Education officials announced Tuesday. The Keystone and Central Rivers area education agencies, which include several local school districts, also have been awarded funds.
The Dubuque school district was awarded $34,880, and Holy Family was awarded $2,265. Keystone AEA is receiving $49,545, while Central Rivers AEA is receiving $467,000.
Statewide, officials awarded $883,097 in funds to expand the pool of educators who can teach computer science coursework. Officials in the press release cited the importance of training that will prepare teachers to begin offering computer science instruction in six to 12 months.