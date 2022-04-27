GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts’ first production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the radio play “Around the World in 80 Days,” based on the book by Jules Verne.
The play will be presented in the center’s new location at 971 Gear St. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, April 28 to 30, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
The cost to attend is $20 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at galenacenterforthearts.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.