GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts’ first production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the radio play “Around the World in 80 Days,” based on the book by Jules Verne.

The play will be presented in the center’s new location at 971 Gear St. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, April 28 to 30, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

The cost to attend is $20 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at galenacenterforthearts.com.

Tags

Recommended for you