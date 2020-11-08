Jenna Manders, director of strategic relations for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, received the Emerging Leader in Community Philanthropy Award from Kittleman & Associates, LLC, a Chicago-based firm specializing in recruitment for nonprofits across the country. Manders has worked for the foundation since 2014 and moved into her current role last year.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., has hired Abby Stickley as a business application assistant. She has seven years of experience in her field.
Cottingham & Butler has hired:
Joseph Beitzel as a client services representative.
Sarah Sheldon as a claims assistant.
Joe LuGrain as an IT support analyst I.
Jessica Cook as a service representative.
Kaitlyn New as a wellness coordinator.
Dawn Jackson as a mailroom associate.
Michelle Morton as a benefits services assistant.
Tri-State Occupational Health announced that Stephanie Cluskey has joined its team as a physical therapist. Cluskey received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Clarke University in Dubuque. Previously, she worked as a physical therapist at Unified Therapy Health Services/Unified Therapy Services in Dubuque, where she treated outpatient orthopedic and pediatric patients.
H.R. Cook, the general manager of Five Flags Center, has been awarded certification as a certified venue executive. This designation is the highest level of professional competency awarded by the International Association of Venue Managers. Cook has been a member of the IAVM for 31 years and is one of only nine general managers worldwide to receive CVE status.
Jarod Schweighardt joined Dubuque Bank and Trust as an agribusiness banker. Schweighardt has held positions in the agricultural field since 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and management from Montana State University. He received his business and commercial lending certificate from American Bankers Association in 2019.
Medical Associates Health Plans received the highest marks in both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual star quality ratings and the National Committee for Quality Assurance Health Plan Ratings. Medical Associates Medicare plans in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska received five out of five stars for overall quality and service. Medical Associates Wisconsin Medicare plan earned 4.5 out of five stars, CMS’ second-highest rating. For 10 consecutive years, Medical Associates Medicare health plans have been rated 4.5 stars or higher.