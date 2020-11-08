News in your town

Amid surge in COVID-19, Crawford County health officials call for virtual learning for middle, high school students

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Dubuque community members gather to celebrate Biden win

Amid surge in COVID-19, Crawford County health officials call for virtual learning for middle, high school students

Court denies appeal of former Dubuque man convicted of murder

Record 174 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque Co.; 1 more death in Clayton Co.

UW-P to open on-campus community COVID-19 testing site

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)