The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a man’s conviction and sentence related to a fatal Dubuque shooting in 2020.

Deonte WB Ellison, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury in 2021 found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25. Ellison initially was charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

