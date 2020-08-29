BERNARD, Iowa — A Bernard man was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a woman he knew last winter.
William E. Tanksley, 32, was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on four charges, including third-degree sexual abuse and two other assault charges.
According to court documents, Tanksley attacked a woman and raped her in her residence. The woman told law enforcement that she waited to report the rape because she was afraid of Tanksley.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information about victims of alleged sexual crimes.