Peyton DeMaio was excited about the prizes he could earn Tuesday night at Comiskey Park, but he also looked forward to taking a peek inside some emergency vehicles.
Peyton, 10, of Dubuque, was among the residents who attended National Night Out, which promotes positive police-community relationships and community unity. It was the 11th year that Dubuque held the event, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“It’s really cool they get to come down and teach people about their job,” Peyton said of the police and fire personnel. “And then, when you get to be an adult and are thinking about a job as a police officer or firefighter, you can say you learned about it at the park.”
The Dubuque Police Department organized the event in partnership with several groups, including Dubuque Leisure Services, Target and Visiting Nurse Association.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said this year also marks the 38th year that National Night Out events have occurred across the country, and now, more than 17,000 communities have taken part.
“The community partnerships are always important — maybe this year and following last year even more so,” McClimon said.
Tensions between police departments and communities nationwide have been high over the past year, as protests against police-involved shootings swept the country.
But through community-focused events like National Night Out, McClimon said, people can engage more freely with officers about their job and also deter crime.
He added that officers often rely on community members’ information when investigating incidents in the city, and that giving people the chance to meet police in person can open those lines of communication even more.
In addition to meeting with officers and seeing inside a police cruiser and firetruck, families took part in games and played in bounce houses Tuesday night. Multiple community organizations also set up booths around the park.
Sandi Plumley, president of Point Neighborhood Association, was sitting at a booth with prizes. She said the scope of the association’s booth has grown since it started coming to National Night Out eight or nine years ago.
“Our motto is, ‘When we’re together, we’re better,’” she said. “... People can come out and get to know their neighbor, and hopefully, it can prevent crime.”
Dubuque Fire Department Lt. Dale Radar added that it is good to have kids and families meet firefighters and see their equipment in a nonthreatening situation.
“We are their community resources in their time of need,” he said. “When we’re going to their house (during an emergency), that’s a threatening situation. We want to reiterate, especially to the kids, that we are here to help.”
Paramedic Dani Balk also said giving people an opportunity to see ambulances can relieve some of their fears when they might have to ride in one.
At National Night Out, paramedics such as Balk let kids ride in the stretcher and see all of the equipment in a Paramount ambulance. They even gave some children the chance to take a short ride in the ambulance.
“We love any time we get to interact with the public,” Balk said. “The more we can come together, we can better build that community feel.”
Mara Walker, of Dubuque, watched her 3-year-old son, RJ, ride in the stretcher. She said her family moved to Dubuque in September, and she had never been to an event like National Night Out before that focused on police-community relations.
“It’s pretty cool to know that the cops are willing to talk to people,” she said. “I just want to thank them for coming out and showing that they care about the community.”