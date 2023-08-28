A sentencing date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of pointing a loaded gun at a man, though the gun did not go off.
Randell B. Heine, 30, previously filed a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree burglary, domestic assault while using or displaying a weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and operating while intoxicated. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley presided over Heine’s plea hearing Monday and set a sentencing date of Oct. 25.
According to terms in the plea deal, charges of attempted murder, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and possession of or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence would be dismissed.
Recommended for you
The plea agreement states prosecutors will recommend a 12-year prison sentence, as well as 90 days in jail with credit for time served. The agreement states that Heine will not join that recommendation but does not state what his attorneys will recommend.
Court documents state that Heine broke into the house of his friend, Zachary T. Schmitt, 33, of Dubuque, on Dec. 31 by using the garage keypad. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, Miranda Heine, 27.
Randell Heine brandished a handgun as he opened the bedroom door, stating, “’This thing is (expletive) loaded’” while waving it around, documents state. Miranda Heine and Schmitt attempted to get Randell Heine to put the gun down, but he refused.
“Miranda then placed herself in between Zachary and Randell,” documents state. “At this time, Randell reached around Miranda and pointed the gun directly at Zachary while pulling the trigger once. Both Zachary and Miranda heard the gun ‘click,’ but not shot was fired.”
Documents state that Schmitt then called 911 while Miranda Heine continued to try to calm down her husband, who eventually set the weapon down. Miranda Heine then ejected a fully-loaded magazine, documents state.
Randell Heine then fled the scene while yelling, “’I’m going to (expletive) kill you,’” documents state. He was stopped by police officers while driving a short distance away from the scene and was arrested.
Documents state Heine’s blood alcohol content was 0.106%. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.