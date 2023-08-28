A sentencing date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of pointing a loaded gun at a man, though the gun did not go off.

Randell B. Heine, 30, previously filed a written guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree burglary, domestic assault while using or displaying a weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and operating while intoxicated. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley presided over Heine’s plea hearing Monday and set a sentencing date of Oct. 25.

