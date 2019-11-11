Election days — such as the one held last Tuesday in Dubuque — function due in large part to the work of more than 150 people who take time out of their schedules.
Several poll workers at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, 2900 Dodge St., have been helping out for more than one decade. That includes one couple who lucked out in being assigned to the same site.
“Sometimes we work together, sometimes we’re sent to different places,” said Dan Arling, who has worked each election since at least 2008. “But we always do it.”
Carol Griffin Arling said the work plays to the pair’s principles.
“We as a family, we believe in paying back,” she said. “We’ve had good lives here and been very fortunate. We’ll be back next year and as many after that as we can.”
Carol has worked the polls at various times — after her first retirement, then again after she returned to full-time work.
Poll workers are paid, but the rates are not extravagant. Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said workers get about $150 for Election Day, which lasts from 6 a.m. to after 9 p.m.
“You can’t say we do it for the money because it’s a long, long day,” Dan said. “It’s more about the camaraderie and the service for us people who don’t go to Florida for the winter.”
Working the polls also requires two training sessions, both of which last several hours.
Tammy Juran, who managed the Theisen’s site on Tuesday, also has been working elections in Dubuque for about 10 years.
“I have to take vacation days from my full-time job to do this,” she said. “Knowing that the county and my company support me is valuable.”
Juran said her team at Theisen’s this year, including the Arlings, made the work easier as well. She said the work is very fulfilling.
“I enjoy working with the public and knowing I’m doing something that helps the way the country’s voting works, doing my best to ensure people that their vote is going to count,” she said. “It’s getting harder and harder to get people to come out to these local elections.”
For Dan Arling, poll work is in keeping with a lifetime of service.
“I’ve always done some volunteer work,” he said. “I drove the van for the vets to Iowa City for seven years. I’ve been a blood donor for as long as I’ve been able. I work the volunteer tax service. We believe in doing our share.”
Both Arlings and Juran said the new voting regulations this year — holding both municipal and school board elections on the same day and requiring a photo ID — made their work, at least, significantly easier.
“People are afraid to volunteer with the fear that it would be too difficult, but it really is not,” Carol said. “And it is so worth the effort, what there is.”
Carol said she has been asking friends to work the polls in 2020. So have Juran and Hillary, as the federal level elections are going to require an additional 50 or more poll workers than the county had this year.