MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Some form of residential development might be on the horizon for Jackson County’s soon-to-be former hospital site.
On Wednesday, Jackson County Regional Health Center’s board of trustees was presented with the results of a months-long community-input study that sought to gather public opinion on how the hospital site should be used once it is vacated.
The hospital is set to be replaced by a new $37 million hospital facility currently under construction in Maquoketa.
Hospital president Curt Coleman said the new facility is scheduled to be finished by December and open sometime in January.
To gather public opinion, the hospital recruited officials with Kansas State University to conduct a series of focus groups and input sessions throughout the county.
Public opinion largely slanted toward developing the hospital site for residential purposes, with participants favoring senior housing and multi-family units.
Recreation also interested residents, particularly the construction of trails and a park on the property.
“This is a strong preference for residential or recreation or a combination of both,” said Jennifer Clancey, with Kansas State University.
Clancey said senior housing in particular drew the most support.
“There was interest in a full range of senior housing,” she said.
When asked if the current hospital building should be reused or demolished, Clancey said the vast majority of participants want the facility to be at least partially torn down, with a little over half leaning toward complete demolition.
Coleman said that the results of the survey will act as a guide for the hospital board as it continues to deliberate the future use of the site, but no official decisions have been made yet on the facility’s future.
However, in discussing next steps with board members, Coleman said action should be taken to determine if there is any interest from developers for the establishment of residential housing on the site.
“Everybody acknowledged that housing is a likely option, even though no options are off the table at this time,” Coleman said. “How would we move forward to determine if developers would be interested?”
Coleman said the board will now begin working on establishing terms and conditions for development of the site. From there, the board would initiate a request for proposals. He did not provide a timeline for when that work would be finished.
However, he did add that the board needed to have direction for the old hospital site determined before the new facility is completed.
“We’ll want to make sure we have some kind of plan for the disposition of the building,” Coleman said.