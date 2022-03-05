Dubuque resident Slavik Nakonechnyy is in Warsaw, Poland, waiting to get his family farther away from the war in Ukraine.
Nakonechnyy, who is originally from Ukraine, traveled to Poland last week to help members of his family after they crossed the Ukrainian border. His family is among more than 1 million people who have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion last week.
While Nakonechnyy was able to get his family members to Warsaw, they now are waiting to hear if his sister, Nadiia Hadzhiieva, and her two young daughters can leave Europe.
“The embassy in Warsaw is way too overwhelmed (with requests for visas),” he said. “Originally, my sister had an appointment at the embassy for May 12, but my wife was able to get an appointment for them on March 10. I’m hoping right now that I can get them a visa, at least, to have them safely in the U.S.”
Nakonechnyy said his sister initially wanted to stay in Ukraine to be with her husband, Ivan Hadzhiiev. Due to martial law enacted in Ukraine, Hadzhiiev has to stay behind in case he is needed to fight in the war.
But Nakonechnyy convinced his sister to take her daughters out of their home country. In Poland, he was able to rent an apartment for them all while they wait for their visa appointment.
“I’m lucky that my sister listened to me and got across the border,” he said. “It only took her a day. Now, the line is four or five days long.”
While Nakonechnyy continues to wait with his sister in Poland, his in-laws were able to leave Ukraine and fly to the U.S. They now are staying with their daughter, Nakonechnyy’s wife, Ulyana Stebelska, in Dubuque.
“They left behind everything they had,” Stebelska said of her parents. “They left their house. They had to give away their pets. We don’t know when this will end, if it will end.”
Stebelska said she first heard about the invasion of Ukraine late at night, and she was shocked by the news.
“I can’t believe it’s real and happening in 2022, in the middle of Europe,” she said. “The first four nights, I couldn’t sleep. My body was so stressed. I’m worried about my sister-in-law. Her world was turned upside down. They were living a normal life, going to school and work, and now they’re fleeing to a strange country.”
Christopher Budzisz, associate professor of politics at Loras College, also is hearing updates about friends and their families in Ukraine. Budzisz was a Fulbright Scholar in 2007 who taught at Chernivtsi National University in Chernivtsi, Ukraine.
“Fortunately, the people that I know who were in Kyiv were able to get to the western part of the country, which has not had the same level of military action,” he said. “We’re getting updates but not directly talking with people because it’s very difficult to get in contact.”
Going forward, Budzisz said the biggest concern and fear is how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go to control Ukraine, as well as what is going to happen to the people fleeing the country.
“The humanitarian crisis is not going to be simply right at this moment,” he said. “Because of the destruction and death in Ukraine, it is going to be long-term, too.”
The effects of economic actions such as sanctions against Russia also will become clear in the coming weeks, Budzisz said, and he hopes those actions will make a difference on the conflict.
Stebelska praised the U.S. and other countries for implementing sanctions against Russia, but she also hopes to see further aid come to the Ukrainian people.
“It’s amazing how the whole world is standing behind Ukraine, but I’m afraid it’s not enough to stop this madness,” she said. “They have to come up with creative ways to help. I’m not calling for troops to be sent to the Ukraine, but we must find a way to stop this. People are dying in the middle of Europe, and it was completely unprovoked.”
While waiting on news about the state of his sister’s visa, Nakonechnyy said he plans to spend time over the next week driving those who cross the Ukraine border to Warsaw.
“I’m going to go and do anything I can,” he said.