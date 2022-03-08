ELIZABETH, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension will hold a “Spring Break Gardening” series of events in March and April.
Presentations will take place on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on the following dates:
March 23:
Master Gardener Volunteer Madelynn Wilharm will discuss pollinators. This free program will take place at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St. in Elizabeth.
March 30:
Educator Grant McCarty will present “Totally Tomatoes and Perfect Peppers.” There is a $5 fee for this program, which will be held at the Elizabeth Community Building, U.S. 20 W.
April 13:
Program Coordinator Nikki Keltner will lead a workshop on spring centerpieces at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office. Participants will learn the basics of cut flower arranging and create a spring-themed centerpiece to take home. The fee to participate is $20.
April 20:
Educator Jay Solomon will present “Rainwater Management in Your Landscape.” There is a $5 fee for this program, which will be held at the Elizabeth Community Building.
April 27:
Program Coordinators Nikki Keltner and Alex Burbach will discuss houseplants at the Elizabeth Community Building. Participants will leave with a houseplant cutting or start, and program cost is $10.
Registration is required for all events and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3MyVTr5 or by calling 815-858-2273.