Authorities said a Dubuque man broke into multiple storage units by cutting through interior walls, stealing more than $10,000 worth of items.
Christopher R. Soppe, 46, of 1040 Roosevelt St., was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Peru Road on warrants charging first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded June 17 to Alts Mini Storage, 10367 Tanzanite Drive, for a report of someone breaking into several storage units.
Investigators discovered that seven storage units were accessed via interior walls. Victims reported that items worth $10,410 were taken and damage to the units’ walls was $500.
The owner of one unit reported approximately $7,960 worth of items had been stolen. Another unit owner reported $2,150 worth of stolen items. The owner of two other units reported stolen items worth $300. Three other units were broken into but no items were reported stolen.
Investigators found a key was found on the floor of one unit that opened a unit belonging to Soppe.
Executing a search warrant, authorities found a majority of the stolen items inside Soppe’s storage unit, along with a path into Soppe’s unit via the walls. Investigators also located trace amounts of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Two witnesses told authorities that Soppe was at his unit moving items during the morning deputies responded to the scene.