An archaeological study and dig ahead of a major infrastructure project in Dubuque unearthed a trove of items that give a glimpse into the city’s history.
Tallgrass Archaeology LLC, of Iowa City, recently unveiled photographs of artifacts it uncovered ahead of the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project. Investigators with the firm uncovered dozens of artifacts dating back to the 1800s.
The archaeological study was required before work started on the project because of the historical significance of the area, according to Kristin Hill, communications specialist for the Bee Branch Creek project.
“The area was eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Hill said.
The city hired Tallgrass to locate, document and uncover old residential and commercial wells, cisterns and privies. Once uncovered, the field technicians created drawings and took photos, measurements and material samples before combing through the soil to look for historical artifacts.
A team from the firm worked in the area between Garfield Avenue and East 22nd Street. Leah Rogers, principal investigator for Tallgrass Archaeology, said investigators dug into the backyards and cisterns of the homes that once stood in the area, which served as the best location for uncovering artifacts.
“Trash collection didn’t exist back then,” Rogers said. “When people wanted to throw things away, they threw them in the same holes they dug to go to the bathroom.”
City records also were combed, and residents were interviewed that lived in the surrounding area.
Rogers noted that many neighborhood residents took particular interest in the archaeological dig.
“They were all very curious,” she said. “They were all standing around us while we dug, and they provided a lot of information.”
Thousands of artifacts were recovered from the archaeological dig, including bottles, cups, pipes, dolls and dishes.
Rogers said the artifacts paint a picture of a working-class neighborhood. Newspapers and books revealed the German cultural heritage of the residents, while crosses and other religious items unveiled the strong presence of Catholicism in the community.
Rogers said uncovered bones indicate many residents worked in the local meatpacking plant and could bring home cuts of meat that were deemed unfit to sell.
“There were a lot of bones with very strange cuts,” Rogers said. “It was probably a perk of the job that they could bring home these cuts that would not go to retail.”
Many of the homes in the neighborhood were intended to be single-family or duplex dwellings, but the dig indicated that several families would often occupy a single home, she said.
“It seems like they often rented out every space that they could,” Rogers said. “You could have three different families living in a single-family house.”
Artifacts also gave indications as to the general health of the neighborhood. Several medicine bottles were recovered, and some cisterns revealed evidence of contagious bacteria or parasites.
“There were some households that were healthier than others,” Rogers said.
Tallgrass Archaeology still is finishing its final report on the archaeological dig, and Rogers estimated it will be completed in about a month.
Many of the artifacts will be deposited at the Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist. Some of the items that are considered duplicates will be returned to Dubuque, where they will be given to local museums.
Rogers said she and her team spent a lot of time digging through fecal matter that dated back centuries, but she feels the investigation helped uncover an important part of Dubuque’s working-class history.
“Our written records only cover one aspect of history,” Rogers said. “There are whole gaps in how people really lived, what their health was like, what their social behavior was like. Looking at the remains of what they actually left behind shows us that.”