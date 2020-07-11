Police report that a Dubuque man who said he couldn't breathe and experienced a seizure Friday night had just been pepper-sprayed as he resisted officers.
Bystander videos of parts of the incident have been widely shared on social media.
Court documents state that police spotted Yoosuf K. Moment, 41, of 4514 Lark Drive, outside of a vehicle at the gas station at 1215 E. 16th St. at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. Police had arrested Moment three weeks earlier on a charge of driving while his license was barred and knew that he still was not allowed to drive.
The officer reported that Moment then drove the vehicle to another pump at the gas station, at which point the officer approached the man.
Moment "was adamant that he had not been driving" and exited the vehicle, documents state.
"I advised that he was going to be placed under arrest," documents state. "I attempted to secure Yoosuf's hands; he pulled them away. I deployed personal defense spray to gain control on Yoosuf. I was able to secure one handcuff on Yoosuf and then gave several verbal commands for him to give me his other hand; he eventually did.
"Moment stated that he could not breathe, and he began to have what appeared to be a seizure."
Police called for an ambulance, which responded and took him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Yoosuf was released into police custody and arrested at about 11:45 p.m. on charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts.