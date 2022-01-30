Local school officials and Democratic lawmakers are expressing alarm over two education proposals pitched by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month, but Republicans are confident that funding is sufficient.
Alongside the centerpiece of her plan — a nearly $2 billion tax cut — are proposals for K-12 public education spending.
Those include a 2.5% increase to state aid for public K-12 schools, about $154 million, and the outline of a plan to disburse a portion of student funding to families to spend at private institutions.
“Parents matter, and we’re going to make sure you stay in charge of your child’s education,” the governor said during her Condition of the State address this month.
But Nick Trenkamp, superintendent of the Central Community School District in Elkader, perceives a contradiction in Reynolds’ priorities.
“We heard from the governor that the state has so much money — ending fiscal year 2021 with a $1.2 billion surplus — we need to give it back,” he said. “If this is the case, why has public education been funded at such low levels over the last five years? I also question if we have the extra public tax dollars to support nonpublic education through vouchers, then why can we only support our public schools at 2.5%?”
State lawmakers said funding proposals they ultimately introduce in the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate likely will differ from the governor’s. Nonetheless, they are split along party lines over school funding for the 2023 fiscal year.
Aid increase
Reynolds’ proposed 2.5% boost to state aid for K-12 public institutions is, if passed, the highest schools would receive since 2015.
School officials say the figure is woefully inadequate, as it does not keep pace with an inflation rate that has exceeded 6%.
When aid doesn’t keep pace with costs, districts cannot offer competitive wages, exacerbating preexisting teacher, paraprofessional and truck driver shortages, said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools.
“Those shortages are going to get significantly worse,” he said.
Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue Community School District, noted that education is changing, with increased needs for student mental health supports and innovative science, technology, engineering and math programming.
“We are trying to adjust to the changes,” he said. “Those changes don’t come free.”
Books, computers, even salt for the school parking lots — those costs have increased, Meyer said.
Lawmakers also weighed in, highlighting partisan divides over education spending.
“It’s an anemic number when it comes to actually funding the very real needs of our schools,” Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said of Reynolds’ proposal. “I think in a good year, that would still be an extremely low number for our schools.”
Conversely, Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said that with more than 50% of the state’s general fund appropriations already allocated for education, the dollars speak for themselves.
“We are putting children and families first, and our budget showcases that,” she said.
Scholarships
Various school choice proposals have been pitched by Iowa’s Republican lawmakers over the past decade, and Reynolds has proposed another.
The latest iteration would allow middle- and low-income families and students with an individualized educational plan to take 70% of their state-allocated per-pupil funding — about $5,300 per student — to move their child from public schools to the education system of their choice.
“For some families, the school district doesn’t fit their values or meet the needs of their child,” Reynolds said in her address. “Wealthier parents always have an alternative. But many middle- and lower-income families don’t. They don’t have a choice.”
Meyer reframed that assertion, noting that parents already can send their children to various public institutions using Iowa’s robust open enrollment system.
“If people make a choice to go somewhere else, that is their choice,” he said. “Because I want to have a choice doesn’t mean that I should get funds for my choice.”
Meyer also expressed alarm over the prospect of allocating public funds for private entities.
“Where is the line between public and private funds then?” he asked. “Where does that end?”
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools, a nonpublic system, expressed support for the measure.
“The public funding is for the public,” he said. “It doesn’t go away for the kids. It stays with the kids it gives them more choice in their education. That money should follow.”
Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, echoed the sentiment.
“It’s their money, and they should be able to use that money,” he said. “You pay for it in your taxes.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said the Reynolds’ recommendations represent her latest effort to privatize public institutions, such as school systems.
“We have witnessed firsthand how the governor’s plan to privatize Medicaid, the health insurance system for older Iowans in nursing care, our citizens with disabilities and for children living at or below the poverty line, has ended up costing taxpayers more money for less service,” Jochum said.