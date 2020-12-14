Despite a year marked by COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants, the State of Iowa saw record liquor sales in fiscal year 2020.
Liquor sales from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to retailers grew to $367.3 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, an “unprecedented” increase of 8.2% over the prior fiscal year, according to the division’s annual report.
While liquor sales have generally been rising in the state, officials attributed a particularly large spike in the 2020 fiscal year at least in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In (fiscal year 2019), there was a 6% increase, which was a little bit more than what we’ve seen, but this year is definitely larger than recent years,” said Jake Holmes, spokesman for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
Varied impacts
Black Velvet Canadian Whisky remained the undisputed king of Iowa liquor sales in the most recent fiscal year, with 402,541 gallons sold.
Perennial favorites rounded out the state’s top five selling liquors, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka continuing its rise to the No. 2 spot, with 289,097 gallons sold. It was followed by Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, with 246,196 gallons sold; Hawkeye Vodka, at 236,985 gallons; and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, at 231,631.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is the wholesaler of liquor for the state and supplies spirits to class E liquor license-holders. Those establishments sell the liquor to the public and to other retailers.
In total, liquor distributors purchased about 6 million gallons of booze in more than 28 million bottles in the most recent fiscal year.
In their annual report, division officials connected part of the increase in sales during fiscal year 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that consumers purchased more booze to consume at home.
Scott Huff, manager at Sid’s Beverage in Dubuque, said the business saw skyrocketing sales in the early days of the pandemic when bars were closed.
“We were doing holiday-level sales on a weekday for a while there,” Huff said. “As a small business, Sid’s personally has fared really lucky during the pandemic.”
While sales aren’t quite as high with bars open now, they are still up overall, he said. And customers largely have stuck with the usual big sellers at Sid’s, such as Black Velvet, Captain Morgan and Tito’s.
“You would think just because people are drinking more, they might try something new, but I wouldn’t actually say that’s been the case,” Huff said.
Still, the statewide increase in state liquor sales hasn’t been felt universally. At West Dubuque Tap, the pandemic led to plummeting alcohol sales, co-owner Genny Ginter said.
The business had a small bar to start, with much of its sales coming from food. Still, in the days before the pandemic, happy hours would always draw in customers. Those crowds dried up with the onset of COVID-19. Other than vodka, her business is just now getting through the liquor she purchased back for St. Patrick’s Day.
“My alcohol sales are down over half, if not more, I’d say more like 60% since this started,” Ginter said. “My overall sales for food, for my percentage, is down almost a third, maybe more.”
Many of her customers tend to be older clientele who don’t want to come out these days. When they do come, Ginter still can tell they are afraid, even with social distancing measures.
“Everybody knows somebody that’s been affected pretty bad by (COVID-19),” Ginter said.
Larger trends?
The state report also outlines a steep drop in beer and wine sales, each by about 30% compared to the previous fiscal year. However, those lower numbers likely are being reported because taxes on the beverages have been deferred during the pandemic, Holmes said.
State officials do not directly track sales of beer and wine, so they calculate sale data from tax reports. Once the state starts to collect those taxes again, officials will have a better understanding of actual sale trends for beer and wine, Holmes said.
Still, Huff noted that Sid’s saw a drop in beer sales this year because of a can shortage that hit the U.S. this year in part due to the pandemic, though that seems to be improving now.
“There was a stretch when we couldn’t even get Coors Light for a month,” Huff said.
For the time being, though, Iowa’s increased booze sales don’t seem to be slowing down. Holmes said liquor sales are up a little over 14% for the current fiscal year so far over this time last year.
“These numbers that we’re seeing aren’t typical,” Holmes said. “It’s hard to tell, is it really specific to the pandemic, or is this just a trend that we’re going to start seeing more of? Only time will tell, really.”