PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A man who served time in prison and the woman he was convicted of attempting to kill will be the featured speakers at a Restorative Justice Conference at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in March.
Keith Blackburn and Misty Wallace will be the keynote speakers at the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. March 2 in the school’s Velzy Commons. They will share a story of survival and forgiveness.
In 1992, Blackburn shot Wallace in the neck during an attempted car-jacking. She survived and Blackburn was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder.
The two reconnected via Facebook in 2010, when Wallace reached out to Blackburn to forgive him. Now Wallace and Blackburn, who became a chaplain, give presentations about the power of restorative justice.
Other events include expert panel discussions and presentations. Registration is $75 for community members and $20 for students who do not attend UW-P. Students, faculty and staff of UW-P can attend for free.
To register, email Amy Lancaster at lancasteram@uwplatt.edu.