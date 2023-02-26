City of Dubuque staff are exploring the adoption of policies that could require property owners to record and regulate their electricity and water usage.
City staff recently proposed to City Council members spending $25,000 as part of the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget to hire a consultant to research and develop an energy benchmarking policy for municipal buildings and explore the creation of a communitywide benchmarking ordinance. The project is recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Energy benchmarking involves building owners measuring their energy usage over time and comparing the results to similar structures to determine if energy-efficiency upgrades could be made.
City Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell said a city-adopted benchmarking policy would apply only to city-owned buildings and would pave the way for the city to make energy- efficiency investments in its structures.
“It’s really looking at how we can use energy differently,” Bell said. “In the long run, it’s about saving money as well as energy.”
A benchmarking ordinance could require owners of buildings in the city to record and submit reports of their electricity and water usage to the city, along with setting energy usage limits for those structures, potentially requiring property owners to invest in energy-efficiency upgrades.
Bell stressed that city officials still are in the early stages of exploring whether to propose the adoption of an energy benchmarking ordinance.
“We don’t know what we want this to look like yet,” Bell said. “We haven’t done the research yet to figure out what this would even be.”
Benchmarking ordinances have been adopted by other cities in the U.S. but remain rare. A report released in August by Institute for Market Transformation identified 43 cities in the country that have some form of benchmarking ordinance.
In 2019, the City of Des Moines adopted a benchmarking ordinance requiring owners of buildings that spanned at least 25,000 square feet to start recording their electricity and water usage and submit those findings to the city.
On Dec. 31, 2022, the City of Des Moines reported that only 34% of properties that fall under the purview of the ordinance had submitted energy-usage reports.
In other communities, benchmarking ordinances have included energy usage limits for the affected buildings. Denver’s benchmarking ordinance established “performance requirements,” maximum annual energy usage amounts that building owners must stay under or face penalties.
Proponents of benchmarking ordinances argue that it will give local businesses more insight into their energy usage and lead to a reduction in the community’s carbon emissions as a result.
“It will show businesses how their building is doing with energy usage and how they could change that to compare with other similar buildings,” said Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque. “In general, I’m quite supportive of it.”
However, Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs for Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said the city adopting a benchmarking ordinance could deter businesses considering moving to the community.
“Anything that is going to add more regulatory barriers for people doing business in Dubuque is going to make doing business more difficult,” he said. “When you think about making Dubuque a competitive place to locate, something like a benchmarking ordinance makes it easy for businesses to locate anywhere in a 360-degree circle around us.”
Bell said the proposal is part of the city’s Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan, which established the goal of reducing the community’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, when compared with 2003 emission levels.
Carbon emissions produced by electricity usage have declined dramatically in Dubuque, from generating 55% of all the city’s carbon emissions in 2003 to 36% in 2018, the last year the city performed a carbon emission inventory.
Industrial electricity use in particular saw the sharpest drop, falling from 354,243 metric tons of carbon dioxide to 137,629.
Bell said energy benchmarking could encourage the city and local businesses to invest in making their structures more energy-efficient.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is interested in learning more about the proposal and believes it could lead to a more energy-efficient community.
“I think this could be a good thing,” he said. “As a city, we are all trying to be more energy-efficient.”
The energy benchmarking proposal is one of several projects proposed by city staff to be included in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2024, which will begin on July 1.
City Council members must decide if they want to include funding for the benchmarking policy project in the upcoming budget by the end of April.
