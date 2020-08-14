With the backing of several local businesses, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is asking the city to remove a portion of its mask mandate.
On Monday, Molly Grover, president of the chamber, requested in a letter to the city the removal of a provision in the mask mandate that states local businesses should withhold service to customers not wearing face masks.
Grover said she has received numerous phone calls and emails from business owners concerned that they are being asked to enforce a mandate that could harm their operations.
“The main concern is that businesses are, in effect, having to police and enforce the new mandate, putting on a responsibility that is outside their realm,” Grover said. “They are being mandated to refuse service when businesses are really focused on recovery efforts. It creates an undue burden.”
City Council members last week unanimously approved the mandate requiring people in public to wear face coverings. The ordinance took effect Saturday, Aug. 8, and enforcement began Monday.
Violators of the mandate can be fined $10 and issued a civil citation if noncompliance persists.
Since the mandate’s implementation, Dubuque police have fielded a total of 12 complaints of the mandate not being followed. None of these resulted in citations.
Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said most of the complaints reported businesses either not enforcing the mask mandate or not requiring employees to wear face masks.
Provision E of the mandate states, “No business that is open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises unless the customer is wearing a face covering as required by this ordinance.”
Steve Geisz, general manager of Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, said he supports the mask mandate but feels that complying with the provision could result in him losing patrons. He added that all people entering the resort are asked to wear masks.
He recalled an incident in which a patron refused to put a mask on. Geisz said he proceeded to call the police on the matter, but declined their assistance after he was informed the patron would be removed from the building.
“The dispatcher told me they would be happy to come and remove the guest from our property,” Geisz said. “I am recovering from a month and a half with no business and 50% less summer business. I’m not going to have guests removed because they aren’t wearing masks.”
In a statement to the Telegraph Herald, Jeff Weber, president of Anderson-Weber, Inc., said the city requiring businesses struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic to turn away customers is unreasonable.
“In the current retail environment, every potential sale of a product or service is vital to our continued success,” Weber stated.
Dubuque City Council members expressed their support for the provision.
City Council Member Ric Jones said he feels the mandate does not ask too much of businesses.
“We’re giving them pretty clear policy, and we’re asking them to watch their own door like they have to do anyway,” Jones said, later adding. “It’s not a big ask of them.”
City Council Member Laura Roussell said businesses complying with the mandate is important for maintaining safety for both patrons and employees.
“Think about the safety of your employees and your patrons, and put that (as a) top priority,” Roussell said.
Mayor Roy Buol said the city doesn’t want to encourage businesses to be confrontational with customers in trying to comply with the mandate.
“We certainly don’t want businesses, employees getting in arguments with citizens,” he said. “If there is an issue and it’s egregious enough that they want it taken care of, then they would call the Police Department.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said discussion of the chamber’s request to remove the provision from the ordinance will be on the agenda for Monday’s City’s Council meeting.
He added that he supports continued discussion on the provision, but noted that similar mandates in other cities typically carry the same provision.