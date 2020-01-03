Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Nicolas D. Hockenberry, 32, and an infant passenger, Henry R. Hockenberry, both of Bellevue, Iowa, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of their suspected minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. on Hill Street near the intersection with Langworthy Street. A police report states that Hockenberry was northbound on Hill Street when a southbound vehicle driven by Mary R. McIntyre, 32, of Dubuque, drifted across the centerline and struck his vehicle.
The report states that McIntyre told police that she fell asleep. McIntyre was cited with driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.