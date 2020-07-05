Three death certificates filed in the Dubuque County Recorder’s Office concerning the deaths of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 list residences outside of the county, but state officials say the information does not represent an error in COVID-19 surveillance.
Instead, the apparent discrepancies result from using different reporting systems.
“COVID-19 is a reportable condition,” said Amy McCoy, Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman. “So, our health care, coroner and other partners report deaths that have a confirmed COVID-19 test to us right away so that we can share as much information as possible as the situation with COVID develops.”
In the case of communicable outbreaks such as COVID-19, entities, such as hospitals, clinics and laboratories, share information with IDPH through a 24-hour hot line.
That data is added to the state’s coronavirus website, which is updated continuously.
For surveillance, IDPH officials report COVID-19 deaths based upon decedents’ most recent residence prior to death, which is not necessarily the same county where they died, McCoy said.
The process also is separate from that used to generate death certificates, legal documents. The certificates are filed by funeral home directors through the state’s electronic vital records system and used by decedents’ families to resolve estate issues and obtain insurance benefits.
Copies of death certificates are filed in both the county in which the death occurred and of the decedent’s residence.
McCoy said if the decedent resided in a nursing home for less than one year prior to the death, the certificate might list the previous home address, which could be located in a different county.
Funeral directors meet with families after a death to collect biographical information about the decedent, which is electronically entered into the Iowa Vital Event System.
“We input the facts — the name, date of birth, parents’ names, occupation,” said Adam Thielen, funeral director and co-owner of Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service. “We choose a doctor or medical person who is the certifier (of the death). That person will put the causes. Then, we send it to the county recorder.”
Iowa Code requires that a medical certifier or examiner identify a cause of death within three days. A test for COVID-19 can be administered pre- or post-mortem.
To date, IDPH has reported the deaths of 22 Dubuque County residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Yet, one decedent’s death certificate listed a Delaware County, Iowa, residence and two certificates listed Jo Daviess County, Ill., residences. Family members and a funeral director familiar with the three decedents’ living situations confirmed they lived in Dubuque County nursing facilities prior to their deaths.
Without a county epidemiologist, Dubuque County relies upon IPDH for daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, expressed confidence that the state’s numbers reflect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that have been identified as such. But, with any outbreak situation, such as COVID-19 or influenza, “we never know for sure” if some cases or deaths fell through the cracks.
“We can’t work magic and estimate the cases out there that aren’t tested and diagnosed,” Corrigan said. “That’s for the researchers and the modelers.”