Gail Wiley first learned who Chuck Takes was during their freshman year of high school in Walker, Iowa, located in Linn County.
“By our junior and senior year, we dated,” Gail said. “We were one of those ones whose parents were worried we’d be getting marred too young.”
They did get married on January 26, 1957, when Gail was 19 and Chuck had just turned 20.
“There’s an attraction that you can’t explain,” Chuck said.
Over the years, the couple started a family, owned a business and moved to Alaska. Today, they live in Dubuque.
After high school, both Gail and Chuck took business classes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“We were planning to get married when we were in high school,” Gail said. “I don’t think he ever proposed really.”
“She didn’t either,” Chuck said.
The wedding was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, early in the morning because their priest had another wedding scheduled that day. They split the cost of the flowers and decorations with the other couple because the priest wanted to keep it simple.
“I often think it was strange to have a cake and all that we had for a reception in the morning, but that’s when it was,” Gail said.
Chuck worked for an auto parts store and then a gas station after the wedding.
Gail spent a year as a secretary until they started having children. They had six: Kimberly Specht, Dawn Takes, Regina Dirkes, Jill Cease, Gregory Takes and Thaddeus Takes.
“They’re definitely family-first-type folks,” Kimberly said of her parents. “They wanted a big family, and they took care of a big family. ... Their top priority was always us.”
In 1972, they moved to Monticello, Iowa, with the six children and hoping still to add to that total.
“We built a house for eight kids in the country,” Chuck said.
Neither grew up in large families — Chuck had one sister and Gail had two siblings.
“We wanted eight children, and the Lord gave us six,” Gail said.
Chuck always worked in the auto field. For about nine years in Monticello, they owned a wholesale auto parts store.
“He would come racing home to try to attend their ballgames and all that, trying to run a store,” Gail said. “It was busy.”
Almost every year, they went camping in Canada for a total of 24 trips, Chuck said.
“We had fun doing it, and it taught the kids lots of things — how to get along and have fun,” Gail said.
They always stayed in tents and often were joined by their friend the Rev. John O’Connor, who they met in Cedar Rapids and who went on to become a mainstay at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Education was important to Chuck and Gail, Kimberly said.
“They wanted us all to go to college, and that did happen,” Kimberly said.
When their youngest child was a senior in high school, Gail went to college, earning a degree from Mount Mercy University in 1988.
They threw big family gatherings, and Gail taught her children how to host, Kimberly said. Her father always loved to travel, she added.
When their children were grown and they no longer owned the store, Gail and Chuck wanted a change.
“We decided we would go to Alaska for a year,” Gail said. “That was our promise to each other.”
Chuck found a job at an auto parts store, and Gail found a teaching job. But when they got there, the school at which Gail was going to teach didn’t have enough older students, so they dropped the grade to which she was assigned. Gail found another job working for the Archdiocese of Anchorage.
They stayed up north for two and half years and then came back to Iowa.
“I wanted to be with the kids,” Gail said. “He fell in love it. He wanted to stay longer.”
Back in Iowa, a lot happened in their lives. Gail’s mother died, and Gail was diagnosed with cancer. Chuck, who had been adopted, found his birth family.
“We almost felt like the Lord had brought us back for all of that,” Gail said. “It was like one thing after another.”
In 1994, they returned to Alaska, this time with no end date in mind. They often spent time at a cabin on a mountain lake on the Kenai River. Chuck started training to become a deacon.
In 1997, Chuck was diagnosed with cancer, and they started to think about coming home, moving back to Iowa in 1999.
In 2002, Chuck was in better health, and the archbishop called them and asked if he would consider leading a church in the Aleutian Islands, the chain of islands that stretches from the southwest corner of Alaska along the Bering Sea.
They stayed for a year until the archdiocese could get a priest out to the parish.
“Usually in a marriage, having your kids is the big thing, but we kept having other big things happen after that,” Gail said.
Through it all, their faith was a foundation.
“We knew that God was watching us and was taking care of us through it all,” Gail said. “When you have your faith or a faith in God, you don’t pull out of a marriage. You’ve taken a vow in front of God and everybody. ... That’s how we went into marriage.”
Gail said that public vow helps ensure that couples keep trying rather than ending a relationship.
“I think he’s been mad at me enough to do that and me, too,” Gail said. “But you don’t and then you fall in love in a better way when you stay in the marriage. That’s when you find the real love.”
Today, they have 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Chuck and Gail moved to Dubuque to be closer to hospitals about four years ago.
“At this time of life, we like this place very much,” Chuck said.