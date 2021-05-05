EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility reported a net loss of $25 million for the first quarter of 2021.
CVR Partners reported net sales of $61 million, according to a press release. The company had net sales of $75 million and a net loss of $21 million during the first quarter of 2020.
Mark Pytosh, the company’s CEO, said in the release that a winter storm disrupted shipments from fertilizer plants in East Dubuque and Coffeyville, Kan.
“However, we were able to quickly react to the weather event, reducing throughput at East Dubuque and selling contracted natural gas to capitalize on market opportunities,” Pytosh said in the release. “In addition, our Coffeyville facility was one of the only plants capable of operating during the storm due to its use of petroleum coke as its feedstock.”
Pytosh said increased demand for nitrogen fertilizer and higher prices have helped the industry.
“So far, the spring planting season has gone well, with nitrogen fertilizer prices materially higher in the second quarter compared to the first quarter,” he said.