DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A minor-league baseball team will host an outdoor dining experience at the Field of Dreams movie site beginning Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.
The Pawtucket Red Sox announced an expansion of the team’s “McCoy Stadium Dining on the Diamond” concept to the Dyersville site, according to a press release. It states that the dining experience will continue on “several weekend nights throughout the months of September and October.”
More than 6,000 people have participated in Dining on the Diamond events at the Rhode Island team’s McCoy Stadium.
The Dyersville menu will include a pork tenderloin sandwich with fries, an Iowa pork chop plate and sweet corn on a stick, in addition to Dining on the Diamond’s core menu.
The Field of Dreams Dining on the Diamond event will take place on the outfield of the site’s main field.
Reservations for the opening weekend are available by calling 563-823-8374 or visiting diningonthediamond.com.