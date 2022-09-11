MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Jackson County man has been charged after authorities said he hit another man with a metal pipe, causing more than 10 fractures in the man's skull.
Louis L. Cubbage Jr., 52, of Baldwin, Iowa, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that authorities were told July 19 that Sean L. Haylock, of Oxford Junction, Iowa, had been hit on the head with a steel pipe by Cubbage in rural Maquoketa.
Haylock was found to have more than 10 fractures in his skull and bleeding on the brain, documents state. He was transferred to an Iowa City hospital for further treatment.
Haylock told authorities there were two mufflers abandoned on Hurstville Road, and he planned to install one in his truck. Documents state that Haylock saw Cubbage install one of the mufflers on his truck, so Haylock removed it and planned to use it on his truck.
Witnesses reported Cubbage then approached Haylock with a steel pipe behind his back, yelling at Haylock about the muffler.
"(Witnesses) said when Sean opened the driver's door and stepped out, Louis immediately took a 'full force baseball swing' with the steel pipe and struck Sean in the side of the head," documents state.
Haylock reported that "everything went black for about ten minutes," documents state. Cubbage fled the scene.
Documents state that July 20, Cubbage called authorities and said he was upset because it had taken him more than three hours to install the muffler on his truck before Haylock took it.
"Louis said when Sean exited the car he struck Sean in the head with the metal pipe because he thought he lunged at him," documents state.