A Dubuque Community Schools administrator has been hired as the next CEO for the mental health and disability services region that includes Dubuque County.
Members of the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region governing board recently approved the hiring of Mae Hingtgen. She will start in the role Oct. 24, following the retirement of Mechelle Dhondt.
Hingtgen currently is the director of behavior and learning supports for the Dubuque school district. Before moving to Dubuque in 2006, she worked in mental health and disabilities services as the community services director for Cherokee County, Iowa.
“I have worked with adults with disabilities in previous jobs in my career,” she said. “It’s a passion of mine to get back to working with people with disabilities and hoping to have an impact not only on children’s services but adult services with my new role.”
Iowa’s mental health and disability services system is managed by 14 regions. Hingtgen will be at the helm of the nine-county region that includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties.
Hingtgen said her experience working with adults in the mental health and disabilities system, along with her 10 years with Dubuque schools, make her a good fit for the job.
She steps in as the region works to establish a children’s mental health system created by the Legislature this year. She said the East Central Region is well positioned as officials develop children’s mental health service networks.
“That’s something that I’m really looking forward to, after having spent my time in the school district working with children, to be able to impact children’s services from more of a policy and a funding perspective,” Hingtgen said.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough serves on the East Central Region board and participated in Hingtgen’s interview process for the new position. McDonough said Hingtgen’s experience at the county level combined with her work in the schools set her apart.
“She’s had experience leading programs that are nontraditional and still looking to collect data to see if outcomes are what we would expect,” McDonough said. “That’s just a phenomenal blend.”
Hingtgen’s salary will be $120,000. While she will be on the payroll for Dubuque County, the region will provide reimbursement for other counties’ share of her salary and benefits.
Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, said he is happy to see Hingtgen land her new position but will miss the work she has done for the district, such as spearheading an elementary yoga program and Green Dot violence prevention training.
“We certainly appreciate everything Mae has done for us for the past decade, and we’re also excited to have someone in that (regional) position that we know well,” Rheingans said.
District leaders will sit down with Hingtgen to look over her current job description and then will begin to look for her replacement, Rheingans said.