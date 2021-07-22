The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- 20 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County from July 14 to Wednesday, when the State of Iowa provided its weekly data update. Also in that time period, eight new cases were reported in Clayton County, four new cases were reported in Delaware County, two new cases were reported in Jackson County, and two new cases were reported in Jones County.
- Since Monday, two new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill. Eight additional cases were reported in Grant County, Wis., and two cases each were reported in Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin since Monday.
- No new deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team noted in an update that the number of active cases rose by 11 from July 14 to Wednesday, reaching 62. That is the first time the number of active cases in the county has increased since April 18.
- As of Wednesday, 150,718 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 58.3% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26, at the Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of July 14, one resident each of Dubuque and Jackson counties with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- State of Iowa officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 376,673 residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 1,395 from a week earlier. The state reported a total of 6,170 related deaths, an increase of 12.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, 1,550,539 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 804 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, raising the state’s total to 615,732. The state’s related deaths increased by 16 to 7,390.
- As of Wednesday, 2,981,628 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,404,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,703 since Monday. The related death toll increased by 15 during that time to 23,392.
- As of Wednesday, 6,047,872 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated — 55.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.