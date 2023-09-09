Sally Richard-Harkey was no stranger to the passenger seat.
The longtime Dubuque resident was legally blind, so she didn’t drive. But that didn’t stop her from getting out and about alongside her friends and family. She traveled as far as the Grand Canyon and San Francisco, but she never turned down a simple ride around town either.
“She went out more than anybody who has a car, I will tell you that,’” recalled Sally’s eldest daughter, Darla Scheffert. “Everybody used to say ‘For someone who never drives, she’s not home very much.’”
Recommended for you
Sally died Aug. 14 surrounded by family. She was 90 years old.
She was born June 11, 1933, in Remsen, Iowa, and was the oldest of six born to Roman and Modesta Kemp. The family later moved to Dubuque, but not before Sally got lost during the historic 1936 Remsen fire.
The July 4 fire destroyed half the city’s business district after some local kids accidentally started the blaze playing with fireworks. Sally got separated from her family, but a teenage girl picked her up and carried her across a creek to safety.
“She was just a little girl, no older than 2 or 3,” said Dan Harkey, Sally’s son. “But she went missing in (the fire).”
In her youth, Sally commuted from Dubuque to Vinton, Iowa, to attend the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School alongside her brother Bill. Sally completed eighth grade before familial demands necessitated she stay home.
She worked several jobs around town until she started in her longtime role at Mount Pleasant Home in Dubuque. She worked in the laundry department two days a week for years, first with her mother then with her daughter Darla.
Sally later met Raymond Harkey Sr., and the two were married on Feb. 20, 1954. The couple raised six children, Daniel, David, Dale, Darla, Denise (Schweer) and Douglas.
The family was tight-knit, and each holiday was celebrated with a special zeal. Sally always enjoyed the chance to decorate the home, especially around Christmas.
“When we still believed in Santa, we would either go to church or she would take us for a ride on the city bus, and then somebody would come in and put all our presents out for when we got home,” Darla recalled.
Sally and Raymond eventually decided to go their separate ways, after which she met her “soulmate” C.J. Richard. The two met through a dating ad posted in the Telegraph Herald and immediately hit it off.
The couple traveled together frequently, going as far as Las Vegas or Florida. They married June 16, 1990, and spent each day blissfully in love until C.J.’s death one day after their third anniversary.
“She finally found her somebody, but they only had three years,” said Meegan Harkey, Sally’s daughter-in-law. “She used to find coins on the ground (after his death), and she’d always say that was C.J. giving her a gift.”
Sally found strength after .C.J’s death through her family and her faith. She attended Church of the Nativity regularly and spent even more time with her numerous grandchildren, finding hope in the joy they brought her.
She also kept busy, continuing her lifelong trend of community involvement. Over the years, Sally volunteered at several area organizations including the Dubuque Boys Club, Navy Club and the Dubuque Association of the Blind.
She also was a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, sending frequent donations in support of its mission.
“Even when she didn’t have the money to be doing it, she just kept it going,” Dan said of Sally’s donations. “It was just important to her.”
After C.J.’s death, Sally lived alone for three decades. She spent much of that time on the phone, earning the nickname “hotline” for her tendency to have a phone in hand, always ready for the next call.
As she aged, she also developed an interest in collecting unique — at times flamboyant — hats. They became such a part of Sally’s signature look that each of her children chose a hat from her closet to wear to her funeral.
“Every time I’d see her, I’d joke with her ‘That’s some bad hat, Mother,’ and she’d just (smile or wink),” said Dave Harkey, Sally’s son.
Some of Sally’s other joys in life included playing bingo, listening to country music and going on her “adventures” far and wide. Shortly before her death, she took an Alaskan cruise, and she was a frequent visitor at the Dubuque Moose Lodge.
But one of her favorite things was a rainy day. She liked to watch the clouds roll in, sitting on the porch to listen for the wind. She liked listening to the pitter-patter of the rain too, especially when it came with a nice, strong thunderstorm.
“The morning she passed, it started pouring. There was lightning and thunder and everything. And we opened the windows and said ‘Listen to that Mom, that’s for you,’” Darla said. “And we were there for her (too).”