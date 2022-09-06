An annual fundraising event by a local group that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects will be held this weekend.

Research for the Kids’ 14th annual Poker Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.

