Police confirmed this morning that a teen was shot outside a Dubuque restaurant late Monday night.
Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Monday to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“A 17-year-old male reported he was shot outside Hardee’s at 420 Rhomberg Ave.,” McClimon said. “We believe the incident occurred shortly before we responded. We don’t believe Hardee’s was open (at the time of the shooting).”
McClimon said the teen, whose name has not been released, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
“He is in stable condition,” McClimon said.
Police continued to investigate the incident this morning.
“There are traffic cameras in that area, and we are still viewing all angles,” McClimon said. “We are still conducting interviews.”
The initial investigation suggests a link between the 17-year-old victim and the shooter.
“We believe that the suspect is known by the victim. They were acquaintances,” McClimon said, though police have not identified the shooter. “It’s not a random act.”
McClimon said he did not think that police would release the name of the victim because of his age.
Police records indicate that Monday’s shooting is the 15th occurrence of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year -- and the second this month.
In the first, Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18, was fatally shot in the chest on July 17.
He was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave., police said.
Police announced that both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released as both remain charged as juveniles currently.
McClimon said today that he did not know if those teens would be waived into adult court.
Dubuque police reported 17 incidents of shots fired with criminal intent in 2020 and 16 in 2019. McClimon said police are seeking possible reasons for the rising number.
“We’re trying to determine what’s going on right now and what we need to do -- what kind of investigative angles or tools we can use to slow this down and put a stop to it,” he said.
McClimon said police are concerned with the ages of people involved in the latest shootings, as well as the access and availability of the guns used.
“That is something we are looking into -- how people this age are getting the guns and where they are getting them,” he said. “That is very much a part of these investigations.”
McClimon also said police are monitoring the geographic locations of the recent shootings and adjusting their resources accordingly.
“That is always something we are looking at – where things are happening and directing more attention to specific areas when things happen,” he said.