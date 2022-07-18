GALENA, Ill. — After approving a contract with a local energy provider to install security cameras around the city, Galena city officials reversed course and now plan to put the project out for bids.
Last month, the City Council voted 4-1, with two members absent, to approve a contract with Sand Prairie, a division of Jo Carroll Energy, that would bring cameras to six locations around the city.
At last week's council meeting, the council voted unanimously to rescind approval of that contract, which had been approved without competitive bids, and place the project out for bids.
Council discussions of a potential camera program began in 2021, and members voted this spring to include $100,000 for the first phase of the program in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
Installation costs for the partnership with Sand Prairie were estimated at $95,460, with a recurring $30 monthly operational fee for each camera hub.
At a previous council meeting, David Sanders, of local company Abt Business Technologies, questioned why the project had not been put out to bid and noted that his business has experience installing cameras in Elizabeth and Hanover, Ill.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the city had not yet executed the contract with Sand Prairie. He added that the project will likely be bid in the next 45 days.
