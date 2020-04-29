The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino suffered significant financial losses in the first quarter of 2020, underscoring the massive impact COVID-19 has had on the nationwide gambling market.
Boyd Gaming on Tuesday reported a net loss of $18.3 million in the quarter ending March 31. In the same quarter last year, the company had a net income of $45.5 million.
The company reported revenues of $680.5 million in the quarter, down from $827.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
The company’s “Midwest & South” segment, which includes Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, generated revenues of $445.6 million in the first quarter, compared with $541.4 million in the same, three-month stretch last year.
Boyd Gaming cautioned that financial figures were “preliminary” and could be adjusted.
In prepared remarks, Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said the company had posted “two consecutive months of solid, year-over-year growth” before closing all of its properties in mid-March.
“We look forward to reopening our properties — following strict safety protocols that will meet or exceed the requirements set forth by health officials — when state authorities determine it is appropriate to do so,” Smith stated.