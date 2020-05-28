DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A couple soon will be responsible for a trio of new businesses in Dyersville.
Arica and Jason Glew recently opened the relocated American Nails at 1520 Second Ave. SE and also operate a U-Haul location at the site. On Tuesday, June 2, they will open American Thrift & Consignment of Dyersville at the location as well.
“It is truly a dream come true,” Jason said. “I get to work with the woman I love, and I love doing nails and love thrifting.”
The Glews closed American Nails in Dubuque in mid-March. They found an ideal space to reopen it in Dyersville — a location that provided the extra space needed to start a business they dreamed of one day running, Arica said.
“The reason that we were looking into this location is because Jason and I both have a passion for thrifting and antiquing,” she said. “We also thought it would be a great location for a salon.”
The location also features a one-acre parking lot, which prompted the couple to start offering U-Haul rentals in April.
“We have some friends that said it would be nice if there was a Dyersville location,” she said.
American Nails opened by appointment for nail services such as manicures and pedicures May 19. Jason is a nail technician, along with Lynne Song, who also worked at the Dubuque location. Arica’s skills include nail design.
On Tuesday, the top floor of American Thrift & Consignment will open to the public, primarily offering furniture. Within the next few weeks, Arica said, the Glews hope to fill the rest of the 5,800-square-foot shop with other local vendors who will sell clothing, electronics, antiques and other items.
Arica said the shop also accepts donations and many residents have started dropping items off.
“We feel very blessed and very fortunate,” she said. “Even with all the COVID-19 regulations and everything we have to abide by, we have met so many wonderful people in this community.”
Jason said a perfect date night for him and Arica is browsing through thrift shops. The two had acquired four storage units in hopes of one day opening their own thrift store.
Now, that dream is becoming a reality.
“I have been a lifelong thrifter,” Jason said.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said U-Haul rentals in Dyersville have not been available since Riesberg Rental Inc. closed in early 2019. She said community members are pleased to see that offering return along with two other new businesses.
“We have heard wonderful things about (Jason’s) business and people have been calling from all over for nails,” Thompson said. “They have actually seen tremendous support just in the whole donations aspect with their consignment. Even before they opened the door, having that community support is essential.”