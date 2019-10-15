Dubuque Community Schools leaders are taking next steps to bring additional police officers to school campuses.
School board members on Monday approved a professional service contract with the City of Dubuque that includes the first of three new school resource officers being assigned to the district.
Dubuque Police Department officials plan to bring the total number of SROs in the district from five to eight from the current fiscal year to fiscal year 2022.
“This just adds a few more folks to that over time, so that we can enhance that program,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
The $278,542 contract covers the district’s portion of funding for six SROs, including one new officer. It also moves the district toward a new funding structure in which the district will evenly split the costs for the officers with the City of Dubuque. Previously, the district and city split the cost of three officers, and the city paid for the other two outright.
The additional staff will allow each of the district’s middle and high schools to have its own SRO and will add a second officer covering the district’s 13 elementary schools.
“It just allows us to expand on all of the things that we’re doing in the schools, so it’s a win-win for everybody involved,” said Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich ahead of the meeting.
Messerich said his department plans to have the first additional SRO in place in time for the start of next school year.
Dubuque City Council members earlier this year signed off on the plan as part of the current fiscal year’s budget.
Also on Monday, school board members approved the issuance of $10 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds. The issuance will refinance existing bonds from 2012 and 2013, according to Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer.
Officials hope that by refinancing the bonds, they can capture a lower interest rate, potentially saving the district about $300,000, Kelleher said.
Also on Monday, board members:
- Approved the naming of the Hempstead High School concession stand near Moody Gymnasium after former longtime administrator Gerald “Jerry” Potts. He was an assistant principal at Hempstead from 1969 to 1996. He died in 2015.
Approved a proclamation declaring Monday, Oct. 14, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A growing number of cities and states have begun to recognize the observance on the same day as Columbus Day. Minutes from an Oct. 8 meeting of the board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee note that the “district is not suggesting changing Columbus Day, but to shed light on indigenous people.”