The Manchester Police Department will participate in a program known as I-Pledge.
A partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, the program aims to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Manchester youth.
The program emphasizes retailer training.
Clerks who complete an online training course and pass an exam will become I-Pledge certified. This certification allows a retail establishment to use an affirmative defense against a civil penalty if the certified clerk makes an illegal sale.