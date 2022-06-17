DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A new splash pad and updated playground equipment are among the major changes coming to Dickeyville Park in the next few years.
Community leaders currently are working to raise $250,000 for multiple stages of park improvements, with a celebration planned for later this month to mark the end of the first phase of work.
“One of the things that has lacked in Dickeyville is our parks, and this is a chance for our parks to grow with our community,” Dickeyville Mayor Matt Gantenbein said. “It’ll bring everyone together for everyone to have fun.”
The project will be completed in phases over the next several years, said Cheryl Kieler, a member of the committee overseeing the project. While exact project costs have not been finalized, community members are in the process of starting a foundation to apply for grants for the work as they continue to raise funds.
Phase one includes converting the park’s tennis courts into one full-size basketball court and four pickleball courts. Those improvements are on track to finish up by July 1, and a community celebration is scheduled for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 29 in the park.
A splashpad will be added in phase two. A $50,000 matching donation already has been received, and the goal is to have the amenity open next summer, depending on fundraising efforts.
Gantenbein said he thinks community members are most excited for this second phase, as there aren’t any other splash pads in the nearby area.
“If we could draw people from the neighboring towns (with the splash pad), it’d be great to get more interaction in the community and for our local businesses,” he said.
Workers then will update and replace playground equipment in phase three in 2024. The current set is older and made of wood.
“There’s lots of wood. There’s lots of splinters,” Kieler said. “So, we’re going to replace that with new equipment.”
A second baseball field also could be added in the third phase, Kieler said, though that project could get pushed further down the line depending on funding.
The improvements come with no tax increases for area residents, as the project will be funded by donations and any grants the Dickeyville Park Foundation receives.
Gantenbein said excitement about the updates is high in the community, especially in terms of how it could help draw younger families to the area.
“We’re in the process of growing our town,” he said. “By adding amenities, we’re hoping we’ll bring in some younger families too and continue to grow with everyone.”
