SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story Time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol,
563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 p.m. performance by Chuck Bregman, piano. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Open to those who wish to perform in Great Innovators, the Dubuque Chorale’s spring concert.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Josh Yeltman, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Tom Cotter, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. A former participant of “America’s Got Talent.”
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque. A 12-step program for people who want to stop their addictive sexual behavior. Details: 563-663-6701 or dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
DIY Photo Tiles, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Create collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use library magazines for images.
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Open use of low tech Maker materials. Learn a little on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Salads and Homemade Dressings, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Learn how to make an oil-free sweet potato and ginger dressing, a herbal vinaigrette and a classic creamy Caesar.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.