A local public housing agency will receive federal funding to assist residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority in Dubuque County will receive $205,133 in the form of funding vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a press release.
The release states that the vouchers are meant to ensure that “residents of low-income housing, including those with unique circumstances, receive necessary funding to protect their health and safety against COVID-19.”